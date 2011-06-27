Used 2011 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Irritating car
Just yesterday I finally got rid of my 2011 Civic Hybrid. I had it for 6 months and hated every minute of it. Some people are going to think Im nuts trading a Hybrid in with gas prices the way they are. But I just couldnt take that car anymore. I didnt want it in the first place but when I was at the dealership, and the salesman talking me into it, with the good deal I got, I decided to go for it. Well it made me nuts.
Worst car I've ever owned.
I bought a 2011 Honda Civic Hybrid certified-used with 38,000 miles on it last October. I hate this car. I was looking for a hybrid and I very unfortunately walked into a dealership and was met by an unscrupulous salesman who really put the heat on me when he sensed my hesitation to take the car home that same night. That's my fault and I've been reminded of my mistake every day since I signed on the dotted line. The interior of this car is unrefined and uninspired, it's incredibly slow (I expected a dip in performance with a hybrid but nothing like this), and I've had nothing but problems with the car for the past few months. Within the first two months of ownership, my IMA light came o
