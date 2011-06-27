Used 2009 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Battery fails, Honda won't replace socaldude2 , 05/25/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Please do your research before considering this car. I was hoping to keep this car for >5 years and get excellent milage and help save the planet. What initially was a great hybrid has turned quickly into a disaster. After 1 year, the battery stopped holding a charge. after 15 months, the check engine light came on. Honda performed an irreversible software upgrade that bascially minimizes the car's use of the hybrid battery (basically making it a non-hybrid car). My MPG has dropped 10 MPG!! The hybrid battery is now basically non-functional and Honda will not fix it despite being under warranty. There are many many simiar complaints (look online). I will never buy Honda again. Report Abuse

2009 Civic Hybrid Gas Mileage Hoax steve476 , 03/08/2013 15 of 19 people found this review helpful The only reason i purchased the car was for the MPG. Advertised at 40-45 by Honda Not true! I have had the car for 3 months now and the best i can avg is 33-34 MPG. I drove the car on a 800 mile round trip and avg 32.9 MPG This is nothing less than robbery of the consumer. I Hope a class action lawsuit follows as did with hyundai and Kia.

Mike's Take Mike's Take , 09/27/2008 7 of 8 people found this review helpful For $24.2K I wish I had waited for a Navigation system; But so far I like the sporty feel and highway handling. It zips through traffic and I drove a whole week before the 12.3 gallon tank needed filling. Getting 40+ mpg.

Wouldn't touch this car! gardner3 , 05/22/2011 12 of 16 people found this review helpful After two weeks, the car was towed in with a failed speed sensor (feels like the transmission but I was told it wasnt). Two weeks after that the car was towed in again with a failed speed sensor and Honda replaced that and put in a new transmission too. The day I picked it up with the new tranny, the engine light went on. I then drove back to the dealer they said, Oh no, your IMA battery just needs a scheduled software upgrade. Sothe engine light goes on for an upgrade, if you leave your gas cap loose, or any other major problem.