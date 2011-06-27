Used 2007 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews

This is a GREAT car Todd , 12/06/2006 45 of 46 people found this review helpful I waited almost 4 months for my hybrid, and it was worth the wait. I've had it for 2 months with almost 3000 miles and no complaints. I really like the gauge layout, I'm not bothered by the emergency brake handle, and I've had several cars that I can't quite see the front of from inside. I was a little concerned about poor acceleration until I passed someone my first day with the car with no problem. I wasn't sure how it would do in the Minnesota cold...no problem. This car teaches you to drive efficiently. Mileage was around 50mpg when it was warmer, but dropped in the cold. I'm not sure if global warming is real, but in case it is, I'm trying to do my part to pollute as little as possible Report Abuse

140,000 and still going strong nolander01 , 09/15/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I use my 07 civic hybrid as a communter car to and from work. I average 35,000 miles per year and have had no problems. I do all the required maintanance ( most of it myself) and expect plenty of more miles to come. Intertior had held up strong with no issues whatsoever. All electronics work perfectly with no sign of impending failure. As for the IMA battery...I can tell it is going to go fairly soon. However, I do not plan on fixing it due to the nature of my driving. It will operate without an IMA battery, Just dont expect to get the accel youre used to. Overall, wish I would have purchased the non-hybrid version. But, I'll drive this one into the ground. Hoping that'll be a long time.

Honda deception Joann , 09/08/2010 16 of 17 people found this review helpful We recently had the new software update that we got as a result of a recall. Now we have lost power and fuel economy. We recently read a number of articles that claim that Honda knows they have a problem with their batteries so made this update so that the car relies on the gas portion and not the Hybrid part. Sometimes we can't get up our own driveway. We called Honda and they said too bad even though our car was under warranty. We are very disappointed in Honda because they are only thinking about their bottom line (they don't want to buy new batteries) and not customer satisfaction or safety.

Do not buy this car! fhiebel , 12/29/2010 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Unfortunately at this point I would say do not buy a Honda car. I have been a loyal Honda owner for over 20 years but Honda has dug their own grave with this car and battery issue and their lack of customer support! Just go out and read all the issues that people have had with the IMA recall and battery issues for this car. Very unhappy customer.