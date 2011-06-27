Used 2007 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews
This is a GREAT car
I waited almost 4 months for my hybrid, and it was worth the wait. I've had it for 2 months with almost 3000 miles and no complaints. I really like the gauge layout, I'm not bothered by the emergency brake handle, and I've had several cars that I can't quite see the front of from inside. I was a little concerned about poor acceleration until I passed someone my first day with the car with no problem. I wasn't sure how it would do in the Minnesota cold...no problem. This car teaches you to drive efficiently. Mileage was around 50mpg when it was warmer, but dropped in the cold. I'm not sure if global warming is real, but in case it is, I'm trying to do my part to pollute as little as possible
140,000 and still going strong
I use my 07 civic hybrid as a communter car to and from work. I average 35,000 miles per year and have had no problems. I do all the required maintanance ( most of it myself) and expect plenty of more miles to come. Intertior had held up strong with no issues whatsoever. All electronics work perfectly with no sign of impending failure. As for the IMA battery...I can tell it is going to go fairly soon. However, I do not plan on fixing it due to the nature of my driving. It will operate without an IMA battery, Just dont expect to get the accel youre used to. Overall, wish I would have purchased the non-hybrid version. But, I'll drive this one into the ground. Hoping that'll be a long time.
Honda deception
We recently had the new software update that we got as a result of a recall. Now we have lost power and fuel economy. We recently read a number of articles that claim that Honda knows they have a problem with their batteries so made this update so that the car relies on the gas portion and not the Hybrid part. Sometimes we can't get up our own driveway. We called Honda and they said too bad even though our car was under warranty. We are very disappointed in Honda because they are only thinking about their bottom line (they don't want to buy new batteries) and not customer satisfaction or safety.
Do not buy this car!
Unfortunately at this point I would say do not buy a Honda car. I have been a loyal Honda owner for over 20 years but Honda has dug their own grave with this car and battery issue and their lack of customer support! Just go out and read all the issues that people have had with the IMA recall and battery issues for this car. Very unhappy customer.
Hybrid still works well after 9 years
I bought this car new in April 2007. As of April 2016 it still runs well. I followed maintenance minder, taking car to dealer (Pohanka in Maryland) for service every time maintenance was required. The dealer never tried to recommend excessive maintenance. Sometimes it would go 10K between oil changes. IMA light came on just before 80k. Dealer re-programmed it per TSB. IMA light came on again just before 100k. Found speed sensor in hybrid system was bad. Repair cost $1250. Geico Mechanical Breakdown covered $1000 of that. Had to have drivers window serviced once for $100. First set of tires lasted 90k. Based on recent dealer inspection the original brakes are still fine, probably due to regenerative braking system reducing wear on regular brakes. Original 12V battery replaced at 7 years. Paint and interior have held up well, using weather-tech mats helped. Considering initial purchase price, maintenance, and repairs this has been the least expensive and most reliable car I have owned. When new I could get over 55mpg regularly. At 9 years old I can still get over 50mpg in similar driving. My IMA battery still works well, but seems to have lost some of its original capacity. Should you buy an older used Civic Hybrid such as this one, make sure you are ready to shell out $3500 to replace the IMA battery at any time. Allowing for that, this should be a very satisfying used car.
