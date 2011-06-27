Used 2004 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Honda Civic SI 2004
What you should know. First the car is a blast to drive. I have driven RSXs, Mazda 3s, and Corollas. The SI is my favorite to drive. It handles well and the rally shifter helps make you feel like you are in control on your car. The SI transmission is touchy so you have to master it but when you do driving it becomes even better. Acceleration is moderate, although when you hit about 40mph then the car goes. It's roomy for a small car, people sit back there and always tell me how comfy and how much leg space is back there. Plus the seats in the back come down for when you want to transport a lot of your junk. And trust me I have done that a lot. All in all a great car almost about to hit 60000.
perfect car for recent college grad
This car has everything I want. The lack of rear doors is compensated by the folding back seats. I can easily fit skis and snowboards in there. The mileage is obviously less than advertised. I get about 24/34 city/highway, while redlining it after every red light and toll booth. The goofy-looking thing has its own personality. It feels like a puppy who wants to sprint, just give it a little incentive. The shifter is easy to reach and the suspension is not too rough and hugs corners swimmingly. I have easily fit 3 people in the back, and the front bucket racing seats are amazing. No other car I have driven has the same sporty feel as this one. And i owned VW's, mercedes, ford, and acuras.
"I've wanted this car for 10 years!,
You have to like 2 door cars, the versatility of a hatchback, and a slightly noisy ride, but this is a fun car to drive. The engine is 160hp and it will acceleratequickly. The front seats are supportive and the shifter is in a unique location.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Forgotten Honda
I bought my '04 SiR (Canada) with 180 000 km on it, a mechanic used to own it, so it was still in great shape, compression was A1 and took no oil. I'm now at 220 000 km and still runs awsome, very reliable little car. Didn't do much repairs on it except regular maintenance. I use it as a daily driver and do at least 180 km a day on average, it gets great mileage and hasn't let me go yet. Above all, it's a blast to drive, handles great, but in a weird kind of way: understeers a lot, but it will still manage to get around the corner very quickly. My only complaint: Needs more power, it tends to feel weak at low RPM's, but thank god, like all Hondas, it loves to rev :)
fun to drive
I love driving this car. It is even more satisfying knowing that it's good on gas. I get better than rated mileage in this car. I haven't even modified it. This car is great for people who enjoy driving and who have needs beyond merely getting there. It's nice to have a spacious small car that still performs and isn't that expensive.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2004 Honda Civic Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner