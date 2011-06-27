Used 2004 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Honda Civic SI 2004 zanoomac , 05/04/2009 10 of 12 people found this review helpful What you should know. First the car is a blast to drive. I have driven RSXs, Mazda 3s, and Corollas. The SI is my favorite to drive. It handles well and the rally shifter helps make you feel like you are in control on your car. The SI transmission is touchy so you have to master it but when you do driving it becomes even better. Acceleration is moderate, although when you hit about 40mph then the car goes. It's roomy for a small car, people sit back there and always tell me how comfy and how much leg space is back there. Plus the seats in the back come down for when you want to transport a lot of your junk. And trust me I have done that a lot. All in all a great car almost about to hit 60000. Report Abuse

perfect car for recent college grad trogdor1 , 04/30/2014 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car has everything I want. The lack of rear doors is compensated by the folding back seats. I can easily fit skis and snowboards in there. The mileage is obviously less than advertised. I get about 24/34 city/highway, while redlining it after every red light and toll booth. The goofy-looking thing has its own personality. It feels like a puppy who wants to sprint, just give it a little incentive. The shifter is easy to reach and the suspension is not too rough and hugs corners swimmingly. I have easily fit 3 people in the back, and the front bucket racing seats are amazing. No other car I have driven has the same sporty feel as this one. And i owned VW's, mercedes, ford, and acuras.

"I've wanted this car for 10 years!, Paul Moore , 09/11/2016 Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful You have to like 2 door cars, the versatility of a hatchback, and a slightly noisy ride, but this is a fun car to drive. The engine is 160hp and it will acceleratequickly. The front seats are supportive and the shifter is in a unique location. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The Forgotten Honda wavey83 , 02/11/2014 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my '04 SiR (Canada) with 180 000 km on it, a mechanic used to own it, so it was still in great shape, compression was A1 and took no oil. I'm now at 220 000 km and still runs awsome, very reliable little car. Didn't do much repairs on it except regular maintenance. I use it as a daily driver and do at least 180 km a day on average, it gets great mileage and hasn't let me go yet. Above all, it's a blast to drive, handles great, but in a weird kind of way: understeers a lot, but it will still manage to get around the corner very quickly. My only complaint: Needs more power, it tends to feel weak at low RPM's, but thank god, like all Hondas, it loves to rev :)