  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2003 Honda Civic
  5. Used 2003 Honda Civic Hybrid
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Civic
5(75%)4(15%)3(6%)2(3%)1(1%)
4.6
162 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price
$3,498
Used Civic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...33

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car I've Ever Owned!

energist, 07/08/2012
48 of 48 people found this review helpful

I bought the car new in 2003 and it's been great. I see many complaints about gas mileage, but mine averages 49 MPG with snow tires on. This has been the most trouble free and economical car I've ever owned, and it's fun to drive.

Report Abuse

Status Report- 2003 Honda Civic Hybrid After 200K

auburngbb, 05/19/2011
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

Total 2003 HCH Cost- HW Items purchased from 79k to 200k miles as follows: 2 sets of tires 1 speed sensor (drove thru deep puddle) 1 set of spark plugs 1 set of ft brake pads 1 fuel filter Fluid change maintenance from 79K to 200k miles as follows: * Several 0-20W/0-30W oil/filter changes (8k mile intervals) * Two CVT fluid changes noting I assumed to change oil every 100K miles until I noticed the transmission was slipping and read my OEM operators manual stating to change trans. oil every 30K. After changing the oil the first time THE TRANSMISSION QUIT SLIPPING and I make sure to change this fluid at recommended intervals. * One Antifreeze change Car runs good(mildly abused)

Report Abuse

Not worth the premium

kamikiaze, 06/02/2011
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2003 Honda Hybrid new. All told I think it was $35k. Paying a premium on the car because it was a hybrid, the tax deduction and the gas savings would make up for the extra cost; right? Well, for the past year it has been sitting in our driveway with a busted transmission. $4500 to replace it. This is the latest in a long string of recalls/replacements on this car. Luckily, our other fixes have been covered by Honda; but this fix is not. We look at the blue book value of this car, and seriously question if it is worth fixing especially when we read other reviews of cars that have gone through multiple transmissions and other fixes. For the price, I expected better.

Report Abuse

Beware: Battery goes right after warranty

formerhondafan, 02/07/2011
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

Just a warning to those looking at this car. I bought in 2002 (2003 model) and have been the only owner for just over 8 years. Five months past the warranty, the battery failed and now I have to pay $3000 to have it replaced. The car has less that 80,000 miles, but because I've owned it over eight years, the warranty has expired. This is simply too much of an expense to be reasonable or fair. It certainly doesn't justify the gas savings. I am very disappointed in Honda and will not buy another one, because of this experience.

Report Abuse

The battery is a disaster!

loring, 08/24/2013
38 of 44 people found this review helpful

The IMA Battery on the 2003 Civic Hybrid is/was a flawed product. My first battery failed at 42,000 miles ( at 7 years) and was replaced under warranty. The second battery has failed with less than 27,000 miles ( at 11 years) and the dealer says it will cost me $3,684 to replace it with a rebuilt battery with a 3 year, 36K warranty. So far, Honda and I have spent more on batteries than I have on fuel for this car. With a 3 year warranty on a $3,684 battery, I'm planning on $1,000 per year battery cost going forward.

Report Abuse
12345...33
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 2003 Honda Civic Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles