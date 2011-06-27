Used 2000 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

335K and Counting Frank Ruelas , 07/11/2015 DX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Changing the oil every 3,000 miles without fail and doing other maintenance has kept my Civic running beautifully. I drive 100 miles round trip every day to work. Enough said...getting 40 MPG. I received and email for an update...car now at 350K...and still running great! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2000 Honda Civic LX Sedan lazarus629 , 02/28/2002 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Simply unbelievable value. Typical Honda "bullet-proof" quality in a fun to drive, roomy, economical, slow-depreciating car. A real home run. In terms of total cost (which of course includes depreciation), probably the least expensive car to drive. And it really can fit four adults! Miserly with gas and still peppy and can run all day at freeway speeds.

Great commuter car Jimbo , 10/30/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this car new and have put 230,000 trouble free miles on it. Seriously I have only done oil changes, tires, brakes, and the timing belt. Although I am still getting 36 mpg in mostly highway driving, it is getting a little long in the tooth and am looking for a new car. Want to by domestic, but cannot bring myself to not buy a Honda.

Best car ever Ryan , 05/29/2016 LX 4dr Sedan 7 of 9 people found this review helpful So I got this car about 3 weeks after I got my license for 3500. It had 50k miles on it and Lotta body damage. But this car is awesome. If your by yourself and there's nothing heavy in your car. The acceleration isn't half bad for a tiny engine. The handling on this is crazy good. You can go around turns and corner stuff so easy. I think I've filled it up once in 3 weeks because of how good the mileage is. This isn't too big of an issue but for people who go really fast on the interstate. 90 is probably the fastest you ever want to be going in this car. It can go over 100 if it wants to but after 90 it just gets scary. This car is just fun to drive because you have total control. My model had no traction and stability control or abs. So the safety of this car is in the drivers hands.