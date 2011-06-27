  1. Home
Used 1997 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car

A honda owner, 03/18/2016
DX 4dr Sedan
I bought this car almost 20 years ago and I can honestly say it was one of the best purchases I made. It has more than 150,000 miles on it and I changed the tires, battery, brakes, timing belt and front CV joints, but other than that had no major issues. Now my son, who learned to drive with this car, drives this car to and from college over an hours drive away, but so far it is still holding up well. Update Sept 2017: The outside is looking pretty worn but this car is still running good. Just took this car in for a smog test and and with almost 190,000 miles on it this car easily passed. In fact, it passed way below the minimum requirements needed to pass.

Best car I've ever owned, period.

NWTransplant, 05/30/2004
I've had mine since 3,300 miles and couldn't be happier. No reliability issues whatsoever. Built like a fine Swiss watch. Follow the maintenance schedule according to the owner's manual (as I do) and the car reward you with amazingly trouble-free motoring. If deprived of my Civic, I would immediately seek another one just like it with no hesitation. It's like a premium motorcar in a smaller, less expensive package.

Great commuter car

theron, 04/09/2010
Besides looking like grandma's car, this is one dependable vehicle. No major problems in 13 years - new brakes, rotors, tires, 3 new mufflers, and 1 new tailpipe. My friends beg me to sell it to them for commuting. Avg 27 mpg. No sports car but re-li-a-ble. I've had 2 Chrysler vans since 03 for my wife and am about to find a 3rd. Switching to a Honda van due to the reliability of this car and the junk from Chrysler!

Best car for drivin around

best drive around, 12/10/2009
Got this car a while ago. Still please with it today with 247,000 miles and purr like a cat. I got a good deal with it and decide to use it as a work car since I live 30 miles from work. Guarantee u will never find a better car than this.

Honda Civic LX

CivicDriver, 08/04/2002
I think this car is a good deal because of it's low price. The engine is very rev happy and seems to ask for more. The gas mileage is wonderful. The car is well built and you know when you wake up in the morning the car will be waiting for you to start it up. The car is some what rommy and can fit 4 people nicely when there is 5 people it gets a little crowded. Another thing that could be better would be the accleration because you will need that extra pick up to merge on to the freeways. Besides that this is a great car and I have learned to love this little car.

See all Civics for sale

