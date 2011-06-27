Used 1997 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car A honda owner , 03/18/2016 DX 4dr Sedan 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car almost 20 years ago and I can honestly say it was one of the best purchases I made. It has more than 150,000 miles on it and I changed the tires, battery, brakes, timing belt and front CV joints, but other than that had no major issues. Now my son, who learned to drive with this car, drives this car to and from college over an hours drive away, but so far it is still holding up well. Update Sept 2017: The outside is looking pretty worn but this car is still running good. Just took this car in for a smog test and and with almost 190,000 miles on it this car easily passed. In fact, it passed way below the minimum requirements needed to pass. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned, period. NWTransplant , 05/30/2004 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I've had mine since 3,300 miles and couldn't be happier. No reliability issues whatsoever. Built like a fine Swiss watch. Follow the maintenance schedule according to the owner's manual (as I do) and the car reward you with amazingly trouble-free motoring. If deprived of my Civic, I would immediately seek another one just like it with no hesitation. It's like a premium motorcar in a smaller, less expensive package. Report Abuse

Great commuter car theron , 04/09/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Besides looking like grandma's car, this is one dependable vehicle. No major problems in 13 years - new brakes, rotors, tires, 3 new mufflers, and 1 new tailpipe. My friends beg me to sell it to them for commuting. Avg 27 mpg. No sports car but re-li-a-ble. I've had 2 Chrysler vans since 03 for my wife and am about to find a 3rd. Switching to a Honda van due to the reliability of this car and the junk from Chrysler! Report Abuse

Best car for drivin around best drive around , 12/10/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Got this car a while ago. Still please with it today with 247,000 miles and purr like a cat. I got a good deal with it and decide to use it as a work car since I live 30 miles from work. Guarantee u will never find a better car than this. Report Abuse