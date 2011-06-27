Used 1990 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Honda ever in the world
Bought my Civic new, still love it after 252K miles. Nothing but routine maintenance and replacement of parts you would expect after that much mileage! Mostly city and highway driving.
Best value for money
Purchased the car 6 1/2 years ago hoping it would last 2 or 3 years. The thing is amazing--it does what it was designed to do. Provides reliable, economic transportation and offers more comfort than expected. This one has standard transmission adding to the feel of control over one's driving. Great in our Colorado winters though I had to change to tires with a higher profile than stock. We've newer cars but this is my wife's favorite.
Tons of Reliability!
I purchased this little car in February of 2004, with only 98,000 miles on it! Only fix needed was a new muffler, surprisingly. This car is very warm in the winter (inside heats up fast!) and ice cold a/c in the summer. Excellent fuel economy! I get very close to 35-mpg on highway and easily 30mpg in city! The advantages are super easy to park, gas mileage and most of all, bullet-proof, long-lasting engines. Disadvantages are they say the smaller the car, the un-safer you are! True, but with the excellent reputations these cars have, I'll take the risk and keep her until the wheels fall off! I highly recommended this cute car for anyone seeking reliability and who is on a budget.
Solid
Simply put, this is a very solid car. 12 years old, 140,000+ miles, starts right up and just keeps going. Very responsive (though not powerful), great handling (especially in bad weather), extremely reliable.
This little car won't die
I have driven this car since September 1989 and have had only minor problems: 1) Something I found out later was common to Civics of this age -- a faulty relay that caused it to not re- start on hot days after I had driven it a short time. Cost of repair: Less than $200. 2) A warped light panel in the rear of the car that affected the lighting in the rear when it rained. This was a bit more substantial but less than $400 to repair. I have done regular servicing -- not necessarily with the dealer and am craving a new car. Can't manage to do it yet as I'm still getting 40 mpg and it purrs along with no problems....
