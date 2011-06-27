  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1990 Honda Civic
  5. Used 1990 Honda Civic Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Civic
5(70%)4(26%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
23 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,807
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Honda ever in the world

mimichar, 02/12/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought my Civic new, still love it after 252K miles. Nothing but routine maintenance and replacement of parts you would expect after that much mileage! Mostly city and highway driving.

Report Abuse

Best value for money

Indolawson, 12/29/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Purchased the car 6 1/2 years ago hoping it would last 2 or 3 years. The thing is amazing--it does what it was designed to do. Provides reliable, economic transportation and offers more comfort than expected. This one has standard transmission adding to the feel of control over one's driving. Great in our Colorado winters though I had to change to tires with a higher profile than stock. We've newer cars but this is my wife's favorite.

Report Abuse

Tons of Reliability!

Krissie, 09/27/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased this little car in February of 2004, with only 98,000 miles on it! Only fix needed was a new muffler, surprisingly. This car is very warm in the winter (inside heats up fast!) and ice cold a/c in the summer. Excellent fuel economy! I get very close to 35-mpg on highway and easily 30mpg in city! The advantages are super easy to park, gas mileage and most of all, bullet-proof, long-lasting engines. Disadvantages are they say the smaller the car, the un-safer you are! True, but with the excellent reputations these cars have, I'll take the risk and keep her until the wheels fall off! I highly recommended this cute car for anyone seeking reliability and who is on a budget.

Report Abuse

Solid

frank70, 08/13/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Simply put, this is a very solid car. 12 years old, 140,000+ miles, starts right up and just keeps going. Very responsive (though not powerful), great handling (especially in bad weather), extremely reliable.

Report Abuse

This little car won't die

Lmack, 11/18/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have driven this car since September 1989 and have had only minor problems: 1) Something I found out later was common to Civics of this age -- a faulty relay that caused it to not re- start on hot days after I had driven it a short time. Cost of repair: Less than $200. 2) A warped light panel in the rear of the car that affected the lighting in the rear when it rained. This was a bit more substantial but less than $400 to repair. I have done regular servicing -- not necessarily with the dealer and am craving a new car. Can't manage to do it yet as I'm still getting 40 mpg and it purrs along with no problems....

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 1990 Honda Civic Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles