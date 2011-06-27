Used 1990 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Honda ever in the world mimichar , 02/12/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought my Civic new, still love it after 252K miles. Nothing but routine maintenance and replacement of parts you would expect after that much mileage! Mostly city and highway driving. Report Abuse

Best value for money Indolawson , 12/29/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased the car 6 1/2 years ago hoping it would last 2 or 3 years. The thing is amazing--it does what it was designed to do. Provides reliable, economic transportation and offers more comfort than expected. This one has standard transmission adding to the feel of control over one's driving. Great in our Colorado winters though I had to change to tires with a higher profile than stock. We've newer cars but this is my wife's favorite.

Tons of Reliability! Krissie , 09/27/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased this little car in February of 2004, with only 98,000 miles on it! Only fix needed was a new muffler, surprisingly. This car is very warm in the winter (inside heats up fast!) and ice cold a/c in the summer. Excellent fuel economy! I get very close to 35-mpg on highway and easily 30mpg in city! The advantages are super easy to park, gas mileage and most of all, bullet-proof, long-lasting engines. Disadvantages are they say the smaller the car, the un-safer you are! True, but with the excellent reputations these cars have, I'll take the risk and keep her until the wheels fall off! I highly recommended this cute car for anyone seeking reliability and who is on a budget.

Solid frank70 , 08/13/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Simply put, this is a very solid car. 12 years old, 140,000+ miles, starts right up and just keeps going. Very responsive (though not powerful), great handling (especially in bad weather), extremely reliable.