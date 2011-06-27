  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1990 Honda Civic
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Civic
5(66%)4(31%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
62 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,807
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...13

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Honda ever in the world

mimichar, 02/12/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought my Civic new, still love it after 252K miles. Nothing but routine maintenance and replacement of parts you would expect after that much mileage! Mostly city and highway driving.

Report Abuse

1990 civic hatch

90_mike_ef, 09/16/2011
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

LOVE this car!! ive had it for 4 years, and have loved every bit of it. this has been a great car for me, ive put 80k on it, and it now has 270xxx on it. i put the 5 speed trans in it, rear disc brakes, si seats, hx gold wheels, and tons of other little stuff here and there. over all this is a great little car, and is more fun to drive than you would think for 70 hp.

Report Abuse

Back to the Future

almprin06, 03/01/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The roomy 1990 Honda Civic Wagon had dimensions nearly identical to the current 2011 Honda Fit, except the roomy 2011 Honda Fit is much more generous in height at 60" tall. The 1990 Honda Civic Wagon weighs a bit less than the 2011 Honda Fit, but the 2011 Honda Fit achieves more power with better fuel economy.

Report Abuse

Best value for money

Indolawson, 12/29/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Purchased the car 6 1/2 years ago hoping it would last 2 or 3 years. The thing is amazing--it does what it was designed to do. Provides reliable, economic transportation and offers more comfort than expected. This one has standard transmission adding to the feel of control over one's driving. Great in our Colorado winters though I had to change to tires with a higher profile than stock. We've newer cars but this is my wife's favorite.

Report Abuse

Tons of Reliability!

Krissie, 09/27/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased this little car in February of 2004, with only 98,000 miles on it! Only fix needed was a new muffler, surprisingly. This car is very warm in the winter (inside heats up fast!) and ice cold a/c in the summer. Excellent fuel economy! I get very close to 35-mpg on highway and easily 30mpg in city! The advantages are super easy to park, gas mileage and most of all, bullet-proof, long-lasting engines. Disadvantages are they say the smaller the car, the un-safer you are! True, but with the excellent reputations these cars have, I'll take the risk and keep her until the wheels fall off! I highly recommended this cute car for anyone seeking reliability and who is on a budget.

Report Abuse
12345...13
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 1990 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles