Used 1990 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

Best Honda ever in the world mimichar , 02/12/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought my Civic new, still love it after 252K miles. Nothing but routine maintenance and replacement of parts you would expect after that much mileage! Mostly city and highway driving.

1990 civic hatch 90_mike_ef , 09/16/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful LOVE this car!! ive had it for 4 years, and have loved every bit of it. this has been a great car for me, ive put 80k on it, and it now has 270xxx on it. i put the 5 speed trans in it, rear disc brakes, si seats, hx gold wheels, and tons of other little stuff here and there. over all this is a great little car, and is more fun to drive than you would think for 70 hp.

Back to the Future almprin06 , 03/01/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The roomy 1990 Honda Civic Wagon had dimensions nearly identical to the current 2011 Honda Fit, except the roomy 2011 Honda Fit is much more generous in height at 60" tall. The 1990 Honda Civic Wagon weighs a bit less than the 2011 Honda Fit, but the 2011 Honda Fit achieves more power with better fuel economy.

Best value for money Indolawson , 12/29/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased the car 6 1/2 years ago hoping it would last 2 or 3 years. The thing is amazing--it does what it was designed to do. Provides reliable, economic transportation and offers more comfort than expected. This one has standard transmission adding to the feel of control over one's driving. Great in our Colorado winters though I had to change to tires with a higher profile than stock. We've newer cars but this is my wife's favorite.