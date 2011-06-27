Used 1990 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews
Best Honda ever in the world
Bought my Civic new, still love it after 252K miles. Nothing but routine maintenance and replacement of parts you would expect after that much mileage! Mostly city and highway driving.
1990 civic hatch
LOVE this car!! ive had it for 4 years, and have loved every bit of it. this has been a great car for me, ive put 80k on it, and it now has 270xxx on it. i put the 5 speed trans in it, rear disc brakes, si seats, hx gold wheels, and tons of other little stuff here and there. over all this is a great little car, and is more fun to drive than you would think for 70 hp.
Back to the Future
The roomy 1990 Honda Civic Wagon had dimensions nearly identical to the current 2011 Honda Fit, except the roomy 2011 Honda Fit is much more generous in height at 60" tall. The 1990 Honda Civic Wagon weighs a bit less than the 2011 Honda Fit, but the 2011 Honda Fit achieves more power with better fuel economy.
Best value for money
Purchased the car 6 1/2 years ago hoping it would last 2 or 3 years. The thing is amazing--it does what it was designed to do. Provides reliable, economic transportation and offers more comfort than expected. This one has standard transmission adding to the feel of control over one's driving. Great in our Colorado winters though I had to change to tires with a higher profile than stock. We've newer cars but this is my wife's favorite.
Tons of Reliability!
I purchased this little car in February of 2004, with only 98,000 miles on it! Only fix needed was a new muffler, surprisingly. This car is very warm in the winter (inside heats up fast!) and ice cold a/c in the summer. Excellent fuel economy! I get very close to 35-mpg on highway and easily 30mpg in city! The advantages are super easy to park, gas mileage and most of all, bullet-proof, long-lasting engines. Disadvantages are they say the smaller the car, the un-safer you are! True, but with the excellent reputations these cars have, I'll take the risk and keep her until the wheels fall off! I highly recommended this cute car for anyone seeking reliability and who is on a budget.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 1990 Honda Civic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 1998
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2015
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
- Used Ford Edge 2011
- Used BMW X4 2018
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2017
- Used Mazda 3 2014
- Used BMW X6 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021