Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
5.0
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It won't stop runnning

Jim, 07/14/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

So, at 120K, I was worried, when will this 'dream' end. Did homework and considered a TDI VW. Hmmm, not so good. Kept it and put up with 38 - 40 mpg. THEN - - - manifold blew out. Know what, it was still covered under warranty - - extended to 12 years! Give me a break. Now, hitting 180K, the thing still continues to drive. Love to get to hear if anyone's has died yet. THEN clutch went! Oh-oh, $2.00 for hydraulic clutch fluid. Now, at 190K, it still goes. GO HONDA! To bad GM and Ford have not learned a lessen, why support cars that aren't built to last like this? GREAT CAR.

Report Abuse

Fun and Practical

September, 05/13/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This little car has it all. It gets around 35 miles to the gallon and looks great doing it. Handles wonderfully. Lots of room in the cabin area with a good bit of leg room.

Report Abuse

Best vehicle I've ever had

Valerie, 09/14/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have been continually impressed with my gas mileage, handling and the overall reliability. I am also very happy that the value has remained virtually the same as the purchase price. Maintenance has also been at a minimal cost. Honda will always be my brand of choice after this awesome experience!

Report Abuse

I am going to miss her...

Lucky, 09/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car used from Carmax. Low miles and in very good shape. My wife liked it at first, so I was skeptical thinking it was a "chick car". I have to tell you, the first test drive and my opinion changed quickly. This car is quick, shifts strong (even as an automatic) and handles wonderfully. I truly lost all preconceptions of it being a feminine car and I have loved driving it every since. And, it gets stares from old and young alike. Very cool. It's a great honor to have driven one, but the new baby addition to our family just doesn't fit the 2-door sport car mold anymore, so I have to say "so long, my beauty".

Report Abuse

Love my del sol

delsolomio, 04/07/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have loved every inch that I've driven in this car and every second I sat at idle. OK, so it's a bit underpowered when trying to merge onto the freeway--especially with the AC on. Big deal. Mine has regularly gotten 38 mpg for city driving and nothing beats that! The targa top is lightweight, but solid and very easy even for a wimp like myself to install or store. Mine has the 6 cd changer in the boot behind the driver's seat and the audio blows me away. Wind noise is at a minimum with the top off and with the power rear window, controling the air flow is a cinch.

Report Abuse
