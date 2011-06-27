Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol Coupe Consumer Reviews
It won't stop runnning
So, at 120K, I was worried, when will this 'dream' end. Did homework and considered a TDI VW. Hmmm, not so good. Kept it and put up with 38 - 40 mpg. THEN - - - manifold blew out. Know what, it was still covered under warranty - - extended to 12 years! Give me a break. Now, hitting 180K, the thing still continues to drive. Love to get to hear if anyone's has died yet. THEN clutch went! Oh-oh, $2.00 for hydraulic clutch fluid. Now, at 190K, it still goes. GO HONDA! To bad GM and Ford have not learned a lessen, why support cars that aren't built to last like this? GREAT CAR.
Fun and Practical
This little car has it all. It gets around 35 miles to the gallon and looks great doing it. Handles wonderfully. Lots of room in the cabin area with a good bit of leg room.
Best vehicle I've ever had
I have been continually impressed with my gas mileage, handling and the overall reliability. I am also very happy that the value has remained virtually the same as the purchase price. Maintenance has also been at a minimal cost. Honda will always be my brand of choice after this awesome experience!
I am going to miss her...
I purchased this car used from Carmax. Low miles and in very good shape. My wife liked it at first, so I was skeptical thinking it was a "chick car". I have to tell you, the first test drive and my opinion changed quickly. This car is quick, shifts strong (even as an automatic) and handles wonderfully. I truly lost all preconceptions of it being a feminine car and I have loved driving it every since. And, it gets stares from old and young alike. Very cool. It's a great honor to have driven one, but the new baby addition to our family just doesn't fit the 2-door sport car mold anymore, so I have to say "so long, my beauty".
Love my del sol
I have loved every inch that I've driven in this car and every second I sat at idle. OK, so it's a bit underpowered when trying to merge onto the freeway--especially with the AC on. Big deal. Mine has regularly gotten 38 mpg for city driving and nothing beats that! The targa top is lightweight, but solid and very easy even for a wimp like myself to install or store. Mine has the 6 cd changer in the boot behind the driver's seat and the audio blows me away. Wind noise is at a minimum with the top off and with the power rear window, controling the air flow is a cinch.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic del Sol
Related Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner