Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Civic del Sol Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1997 Honda Civic del Sol Si
    used

    1997 Honda Civic del Sol Si

    113,972 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Civic del Sol searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic del Sol
  4. Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic del Sol

Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic del Sol
Overall Consumer Rating
510 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Wifes forever car
gramps48,12/27/2013
Just hit 200K asked wife about a new car, Daggers flew. SO time for a new timing belt, going to have seats upgraded and a paint job. Nobody builds a car like Honda 200k still runs like new uses no oil and 30mpg on premium of course. Have never replaced anything, except tires Batteries and belts. A 5 speed standard shift. I know gramps drives easy. Wrong! WE live in TX speed limit 70 here 80 mph West TX. If your not running 90 your in the way. THis is one fun car and what can I say 200k and we are keeping it. Is it a soft riding blimpmobile. Nope It is a fun little roadster; Can you travel in it? with a good friend and hard bottom yes WE have done 900 mile trips in one day;
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Civic del Sol
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to