Used 2006 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
Honda's keep you safe, great family car
I have had my 2006 Honda since it was brand new. It has been my favorite car I have ever owned. It holds its retail value like no other. I called it my baby, I always wanted one when I was younger. Well I have the luxury of being able to say my baby saved my life on Tuesday when a 74 year old lady ran a red light and tboned me. My side and curtain air bags went off. My baby, my Honda saved my life, she didn't fair too well :( but she did her job like she was suppose to. After everything is settled headed to buy my second Honda Accord.
Totally worth it :)
I bought mine used 2 yrs ago with 48K miles. Today it has 103K miles and I have never had a problem with it .The only thing I have done is change the battery. Drives excellent and is very reliable. It gets about 29 to a gallon on average. Great car :)
220k trouble free miles
12 years of trouble free driving. This car just keeps going and going. It doesn't burn any oil at 220k. I have only replaced wear items. I have averaged 31 -32 mpg for the life of the car 70% highway 30% city. This is the best car I have owned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A great first car for teenagers
This is my first car that my parents bought for me as a graduation gift. I couldn't be any happier with it! I average around 30 miles per gallon and it only costs around $30 dollars to completely fuel over here in SoCal. The leather still looks very nice after 10 years and the interior has a timeless design. The 4 cylinder engine has just enough pep for most people and the revs sound great at higher RPMs. I do enjoy speed though and wish it had a V6 but I'll just wait for that when I can buy a car on my own. The exterior design is also nice. I still get comments from friends guessing that it looks a few years newer because of its design. I also really enjoy the hydraulic power steering on this car over the new cars that have electronic power steering. There's much more weight to the wheel when turning and it feels better tuned for a more natural drive. One complaint I have is that there is no AUX input to play music from my Ipod. Come on Honda, you already have a factory radio that is AUX ready! If you're on a budget but want a reliable and somewhat luxurious car, I would definitely look at this and this is 10 years after it was released!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Work horse 347,000 miles and still going
I bought my car new in November of 2005. I drive over 33,000 miles a year (yes I know I am not carbon friendly). Anyway this car has been amazing. Great for the everyday commute and the vacation getaway. I live in the mountains and work in L.A. so most winters I have to run on chains 30-40 minutes each morning and each evening during the winter. Other cars and 4 wheel drive trucks have gotten stuck or crashed but NOT my Honda. In the 347,000 miles I have had very little trouble. I have replaced: right rear wheel bearing (once) one electric fan motor one air conditioning High pressure valve one starter At the 310,000 mile mark she started using a little oil. Now at 347,000 I need to add 1 to 1.5 quarts of oil in between oil changes. I still get 30 mpg and everything- radio, gauges, ac and heater, heated seats still work perfectly. I just looked at new cars and because of there price I am sticking with this one. My mechanic has said "this car rides better than most of the 100,000 mile cars he works on" and because I park underground and clay and wax the car regularly the paint is still in amazing shape. Great Great Car Thank You Honda!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 2006 Honda Accord info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021