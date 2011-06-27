Used 2006 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

Honda's keep you safe, great family car kpaoff , 05/10/2013 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I have had my 2006 Honda since it was brand new. It has been my favorite car I have ever owned. It holds its retail value like no other. I called it my baby, I always wanted one when I was younger. Well I have the luxury of being able to say my baby saved my life on Tuesday when a 74 year old lady ran a red light and tboned me. My side and curtain air bags went off. My baby, my Honda saved my life, she didn't fair too well :( but she did her job like she was suppose to. After everything is settled headed to buy my second Honda Accord. Report Abuse

Totally worth it :) mau1740 , 04/29/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought mine used 2 yrs ago with 48K miles. Today it has 103K miles and I have never had a problem with it .The only thing I have done is change the battery. Drives excellent and is very reliable. It gets about 29 to a gallon on average. Great car :) Report Abuse

220k trouble free miles Bill , 10/13/2018 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful 12 years of trouble free driving. This car just keeps going and going. It doesn't burn any oil at 220k. I have only replaced wear items. I have averaged 31 -32 mpg for the life of the car 70% highway 30% city. This is the best car I have owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A great first car for teenagers Drew , 03/19/2016 EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my first car that my parents bought for me as a graduation gift. I couldn't be any happier with it! I average around 30 miles per gallon and it only costs around $30 dollars to completely fuel over here in SoCal. The leather still looks very nice after 10 years and the interior has a timeless design. The 4 cylinder engine has just enough pep for most people and the revs sound great at higher RPMs. I do enjoy speed though and wish it had a V6 but I'll just wait for that when I can buy a car on my own. The exterior design is also nice. I still get comments from friends guessing that it looks a few years newer because of its design. I also really enjoy the hydraulic power steering on this car over the new cars that have electronic power steering. There's much more weight to the wheel when turning and it feels better tuned for a more natural drive. One complaint I have is that there is no AUX input to play music from my Ipod. Come on Honda, you already have a factory radio that is AUX ready! If you're on a budget but want a reliable and somewhat luxurious car, I would definitely look at this and this is 10 years after it was released! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse