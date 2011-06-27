Used 2005 Honda Accord Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Excellent reliability, only downside is overrated MPG tvtruong , 08/05/2014 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I've have this car for over 8 years. I bought it from a dealership after it was returned from a 2 years lease. In the 8 years and 150k km (about 100k miles) that I've put on it, here are my review. It is an extremely reliable car. I've done all the routine maintenance on it. I've only need to take the car in twice outside of routine maintenance. Totally just under $1k over a period of 8 years. Routine maintenance cost another $2k. Interior design have an old rich man feel to it, and outside design are very plain. Power delivery is awesome and smooth. The OEM tires can't really be used in the winter. It design for low rolling resistance. Overall a great car. Report Abuse

05 Accord Hybrid lorenzos1 , 12/27/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful 140 000 miles and still rolling. Regular oil changes and recommended maintenance by the dealer (105 000 miles:belts, water pump etc... new Yokohama's at 115000 miles) and no problems. 27 mpg city and 37mpg hwy is possible but I average around 29mpg combined. This car has been a pleasant surprise to own. No drama.., smooth, quiet and dependable. Report Abuse

Great combination of power and fuel economy clintonk , 03/15/2014 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful This is not your average fuel sipping hybrid. In order to see the fuel savings don't use the horsepower and stay at or below the speed limit. Also, unlike other hybrids, this car excels on the highway. With a trip in ohio from east to west with 51 miles rural highway and 84 miles interstate, I averaged 45.1 miles per gallon at the speed limits posted. town mileage with short trips less than 5 miles average 17-20 mpg and urban traffic is around 30. In November 2013 the IMA light started coming on with 135,000 miles I took it to the local dealer for a diagnostic, Battery Deterioration plus an update for the Hybrid system. the update has prevented the IMA from coming on since the update. Report Abuse

Hybrid Mileage as Promised Ventura, CA , 01/09/2005 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I am getting mileage numbers similar to those claimed on the sticker, even slightly better on flat, straight stretches. All the high-tech systems work flawlessly, including the active noise-cancellation, voice recognition and awesome touch-screen navigation system. The stereo sounds great. Power is more than adequate, even superior to the Lexus IS300 that this car is replacing. The electric motor doesn't seem to kick in on start-up acceleration, but rather on full-throttle passing and moderate hill climbing, but the mileage numbers don't lie. The regenerative braking and eco mode (using 3 of the 6 cylinders) is noticeable when driving but not distracting. Electic boost works seemlessly. Report Abuse