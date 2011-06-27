Used 2005 Honda Accord Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Excellent reliability, only downside is overrated MPG
I've have this car for over 8 years. I bought it from a dealership after it was returned from a 2 years lease. In the 8 years and 150k km (about 100k miles) that I've put on it, here are my review. It is an extremely reliable car. I've done all the routine maintenance on it. I've only need to take the car in twice outside of routine maintenance. Totally just under $1k over a period of 8 years. Routine maintenance cost another $2k. Interior design have an old rich man feel to it, and outside design are very plain. Power delivery is awesome and smooth. The OEM tires can't really be used in the winter. It design for low rolling resistance. Overall a great car.
05 Accord Hybrid
140 000 miles and still rolling. Regular oil changes and recommended maintenance by the dealer (105 000 miles:belts, water pump etc... new Yokohama's at 115000 miles) and no problems. 27 mpg city and 37mpg hwy is possible but I average around 29mpg combined. This car has been a pleasant surprise to own. No drama.., smooth, quiet and dependable.
Great combination of power and fuel economy
This is not your average fuel sipping hybrid. In order to see the fuel savings don't use the horsepower and stay at or below the speed limit. Also, unlike other hybrids, this car excels on the highway. With a trip in ohio from east to west with 51 miles rural highway and 84 miles interstate, I averaged 45.1 miles per gallon at the speed limits posted. town mileage with short trips less than 5 miles average 17-20 mpg and urban traffic is around 30. In November 2013 the IMA light started coming on with 135,000 miles I took it to the local dealer for a diagnostic, Battery Deterioration plus an update for the Hybrid system. the update has prevented the IMA from coming on since the update.
Hybrid Mileage as Promised
I am getting mileage numbers similar to those claimed on the sticker, even slightly better on flat, straight stretches. All the high-tech systems work flawlessly, including the active noise-cancellation, voice recognition and awesome touch-screen navigation system. The stereo sounds great. Power is more than adequate, even superior to the Lexus IS300 that this car is replacing. The electric motor doesn't seem to kick in on start-up acceleration, but rather on full-throttle passing and moderate hill climbing, but the mileage numbers don't lie. The regenerative braking and eco mode (using 3 of the 6 cylinders) is noticeable when driving but not distracting. Electic boost works seemlessly.
Reliability & joy
I have driven this auto for 46,000 moles with most of it in town but have two trips of over 2,000 mile each time from here to Galvestan, Texas. On each trip to Galvestan I usually drove at 70-80 mph . The car holds road excellent and still has power to pass in excess of this speed when necessary. I had trouble with a humming noise while driving. Had installed a canceling kit which cost me $600 on August 2008. I've had no mechanical problems or body work done. I am keeping written evidence of purchases of gas for the past 12,000 miles and getting about 36 mpg on highway and 25-30 in town. I wish Honda still made Accord Hybrids. Over all I have not owned a better car than this one!
