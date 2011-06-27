Used 2005 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
Best car
This car is definitely one I'd buy all over again. I have hardly put any money into it since buying it 5.5 years ago. It had 95,000 miles when I bought it and now has over 180,000 miles on it. Other than several suspension work, it's had zero maintenance. Worth your money! 35 mpg helps too! (On trips)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent reliability, only downside is overrated MPG
I've have this car for over 8 years. I bought it from a dealership after it was returned from a 2 years lease. In the 8 years and 150k km (about 100k miles) that I've put on it, here are my review. It is an extremely reliable car. I've done all the routine maintenance on it. I've only need to take the car in twice outside of routine maintenance. Totally just under $1k over a period of 8 years. Routine maintenance cost another $2k. Interior design have an old rich man feel to it, and outside design are very plain. Power delivery is awesome and smooth. The OEM tires can't really be used in the winter. It design for low rolling resistance. Overall a great car.
05 Accord Hybrid
140 000 miles and still rolling. Regular oil changes and recommended maintenance by the dealer (105 000 miles:belts, water pump etc... new Yokohama's at 115000 miles) and no problems. 27 mpg city and 37mpg hwy is possible but I average around 29mpg combined. This car has been a pleasant surprise to own. No drama.., smooth, quiet and dependable.
Best car I've ever owned!
Traded in a 00' Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with 139k miles (List of problems too long) for my high school dream car,a black Accord that had 148k miles on it and I haven't looked back! Love my car! Gas mileage is phenomenal compared to what I had, car runs smooth with no issues. I have owned the car 5 months and currently have 161k. I need to put brakes and tires on it but that of course is routine and it could use a serpentine belt. The only out of norm things would be the seat belt sensor (covered by Honda warranty still! Thanks Honda!) and now it has a bad air/fuel ratio sensor (O2 sensor) but nothing that negatively impacts the way it drives. Five stars all around! Great job Honda!
11 Years Later...Good as New!
I bought my 2005 Honda Accord EX-L brand new in 2005. 11 years later she is still going strong with 180,000 miles! I have replaced only the brakes, battery, and tires over the life of this car. The car has a great ride and my mechanic says I can take it another 180,000. This is just simply a fantastic car!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 2005 Honda Accord info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021