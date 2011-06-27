Used 2005 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

Best car Paul , 08/05/2015 DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful This car is definitely one I'd buy all over again. I have hardly put any money into it since buying it 5.5 years ago. It had 95,000 miles when I bought it and now has over 180,000 miles on it. Other than several suspension work, it's had zero maintenance. Worth your money! 35 mpg helps too! (On trips) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent reliability, only downside is overrated MPG tvtruong , 08/05/2014 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I've have this car for over 8 years. I bought it from a dealership after it was returned from a 2 years lease. In the 8 years and 150k km (about 100k miles) that I've put on it, here are my review. It is an extremely reliable car. I've done all the routine maintenance on it. I've only need to take the car in twice outside of routine maintenance. Totally just under $1k over a period of 8 years. Routine maintenance cost another $2k. Interior design have an old rich man feel to it, and outside design are very plain. Power delivery is awesome and smooth. The OEM tires can't really be used in the winter. It design for low rolling resistance. Overall a great car. Report Abuse

05 Accord Hybrid lorenzos1 , 12/27/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful 140 000 miles and still rolling. Regular oil changes and recommended maintenance by the dealer (105 000 miles:belts, water pump etc... new Yokohama's at 115000 miles) and no problems. 27 mpg city and 37mpg hwy is possible but I average around 29mpg combined. This car has been a pleasant surprise to own. No drama.., smooth, quiet and dependable. Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned! aporter1995 , 01/02/2015 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Traded in a 00' Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with 139k miles (List of problems too long) for my high school dream car,a black Accord that had 148k miles on it and I haven't looked back! Love my car! Gas mileage is phenomenal compared to what I had, car runs smooth with no issues. I have owned the car 5 months and currently have 161k. I need to put brakes and tires on it but that of course is routine and it could use a serpentine belt. The only out of norm things would be the seat belt sensor (covered by Honda warranty still! Thanks Honda!) and now it has a bad air/fuel ratio sensor (O2 sensor) but nothing that negatively impacts the way it drives. Five stars all around! Great job Honda! Report Abuse