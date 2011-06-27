  1. Home
Used 2003 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Accord
5(82%)4(13%)3(3%)2(1%)1(1%)
4.7
1316 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,687 - $3,915
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

225,000 miles and still a beast

Lilbit Libra, 11/18/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
37 of 37 people found this review helpful

I am writing this review because I have owned my Honda accord since 2003. I have done very little repairs over the 10+ years. Only replaced an O2 sensor. Its has been a godsend. Only had transmission problem because McGee tire put junk fluid. As soon as I put Honda trans fluid back in, zero problems. My car just hit 225,000 and just had to give her front end brakes, rotors, bearings, tie rods. All general maintenance. This car will last forever.Its death due us part so look for my 500k update.

VERY GOOD USED CAR

hondas_rule, 04/14/2014
50 of 53 people found this review helpful

Bought this as my work car this past Christmas break with 121k miles on it. These are great cars but Honda did have some troubles with this new body style in '03. The V6's eat up transmissions if you are the type to mash the gas and make the transmission shift under full throttle acceleration. The 4 cyls don't seem to have transmission issues. I had to replace the cruise control switch on the steering column which was an easy and cheap fix ( $35 on eBay ). The driver side door lock actuator which requires taking the door panel off went bad ( $20 on eBay ). Drivers seat belt light on the dash won't go out even though I have it buckled. Not that big a deal. Overall a great car for $5800

Great car with lots of little issues

Pickandpray, 07/24/2015
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

I got this car second hand and it has many little problems that don't sully the overall satisfaction with driving the car. BAD: door lock actuator failure moon roof relay dark radio prevents seeing the station or the time tail lights leak water internally clear coat peeling GOOD: Very acceptable audio quality (decent bass in factory component setup) Very smooth quiet ride Pretty good handling (not sporty but not floaty either) No excessive wind noise on the highway During high speed road trips the suspension feels under dampened when hitting dips in the road at 80mph. Suspension feels great below 70mph. *update* After sorting out the little issues, the car has been problem free except for an idler bearing that needed replacement twice and my heat is not too warm but a coolant flush helped a little. I'm still very happy with this car because it has been very dependable and I hope it stays that way for atleast a few more years.

Transmission Failure

Shannon, 08/13/2015
LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

I bought this car as my first car. It worked wonderfully, I loved it! Then two weeks later the transmission fails. Everywhere I read says this is a common problem with this year. I spent all my money I saved on this car, I don't have enough to buy a new transmission.

BadTranny

nikkithediyer, 08/12/2014
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought it used in 2012 with about 181k. That thang was surprisingly fast. Loved taking it out on the highway on trips. It was my 3rd Honda. I drove it from Philly to Atlanta and back. Tranny died at 211k. I drive a lot. I must say, it was low on trans fluid but it was also very very dark. I don't know too much about cars my research suggests there could have been that common issue of the 3rd gear not being lubricated properly and grinding out....or maybe neglect on my part. Either way, I don't have the car. I sold it cheap but really miss it! Wish I'd kept it and just replaced trans. I should have noticed the subtle hard downshift from 3rd the 2nd from the beginning...can't win em all.

