Used 2000 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG242124
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg18/25 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/495.9 mi.307.8/427.5 mi.376.2/495.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.17.1 gal.17.1 gal.
Combined MPG242124
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm195 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l3.0 l2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm200 hp @ 5500 rpm150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.36.4 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableStandardNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.39.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.52.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.46.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.37.9 in.32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.186.6 in.
Curb weight3020 lbs.3241 lbs.2945 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.6.3 in.6.2 in.
Height57.3 in.57.3 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.105.1 in.
Width70.3 in.70.3 in.70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Naples Gold Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Signet Silver Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Naples Gold Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Signet Silver Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Deep Velvet Blue Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • San Marino Red
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Signet Silver Metallic
  • Naples Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Quartz
  • Ivory
  • Quartz
  • Ivory
  • Quartz
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
