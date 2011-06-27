Used 2000 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
300k and Still Going...
I bought this car used over a year ago with 275k miles. I now have 305k miles with no problems! When I bought it the only thing wrong with it was an oil leak. Ended up being the Variable Timing Valve Solenoid seal due to the previous owner adding too much oil during an oil change. I drive 50+ miles a day to school and back and have never had a problem. Seats 5 grown adults without much of a problem. Original engine/transmission. I wish Honda still made their vehicles like they used to.
150K and still drives like new
I purchased this car new in 2000 and it is definately without question the best car that I have ever owned. The most expensive part of owning this car is tire replacement. I am currently on my 4th set. I do oil changes at 3K, changed out the O2 sensor's at 100K, replaced the battery twice, timing belt and F/R brakes at 105K, had refrigerant added at 105K, flushed the antifreeze twice, brake fluid changed three times, transmission oil changed 3 times (manual 5 speed), recently had a ball joint replaced. Replaced the wires/plugs at 105K. Currently have 150K on this car and expect that it will easily go another 150K without any major problems.
All hail HONDA
All I can say is "WOW FACTOR", I have owned my Honda for the past 6 years, brand used with 49,000 mi on the odometer. Reliability - flawless, fun factor - yeah baby, comfort - oh yeah! I have put little into this car with the exception of routine maintenance and here 136,000 mi later it still runs like a dream. I have no plans on getting rid of it, new car - uh no, new motor - yeah when it needs it, same goes for the tranny, I would definately recommend this car to anybody looking to buy one, sorry kids, get your own Honda.
Love this car!
Bought my 2000 Honda Ex with 100000 miles on it. It now has 165000 and runs like new. I havent had to do anything to it except change the oil ever 3k miles. Dont know if tranny was replaced before I bought it but I dont think it was. Honda hit the nail on the head with this car. Easy on the eyes and wallet. Plan to drive another 100k.
268K and still driving great
I bought this car new in Sept of 2001 during the honda clearance event. When I first got it, I used to have probs with the EGR valve every 40K or so. But then they finally recalled and the problem was fixed. I think I've been through 3 alternators. No engine/tranny work. Replaced brakes a lot because I'm a rough driver. I drive @ 120 miles daily rt to work. I'm in Georgia so I can't really say how it handles cold weather, but it's been a champ in the extreme heat. About three years ago, I had freon added to the AC because it wasn't getting as cold as it should. It's great now.
