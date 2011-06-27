Used 1999 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews
just keeps on going flawlessly
I purchased this car new in 99, and have had very very little problems with it since. It now has 212k miles and still drives pretty close to new. I live in New England and this car has gone through some of the worst winters you could imagine...ice, snow, road salt, pot holes, sub zero temperatures. It still has the origanal engine, tranny, struts, starter, alternator, exhaust and steering components. I believe if I had lived in the south I would not of had to replace much of anything at all (rust has had me replace the brake lines and fuel tank). Aside from that, the only repairs made were; a ball joint, tie rod, evap solenoid and vtec solenoid. Not bad for 12 years and a total of $200.00
246,000 miles and still strong
We bought this car brand new with only 52 miles. The car has given us great service with just normal maintenance. The car is very reliable, and still drives almost 100 miles a day. The motor and transmission is still all original with no problems other than a stalling problem it just started having which looks to be just a cleaning of the throttle body,and idle control valve issue. I would recommend one of these cars to anybody, and plan to buy another one when this finally gives up. I think the odometer speaks for itself.
My '99 Accord EX - The car that won't quit!
I purchased my '99 Accord EX sedan 3 years ago for a second car. It had about 140k miles on it, and I figured I would keep it a couple of years to get me through a new job, etc. Well it now has 192k miles on it and runs and drives as good as the day I took it home! I have had the timing belt replaced, and installed new front struts. Other than that it has been simple oil changes and no worries. What a great car! It handles and rides beautifully, is comfortable and great on gas too. For the small amount I paid for my Accord I feel like I stole it. I don't even have the desire to get a newer car - that is how much I love my Accord!
Terrific car with reliability built in...
I bought this car used 7 years ago with 145,000 miles already on it. I only Paid $1500 bucks for it and had figured on keeping it for 1 or 2 years. Well..i was definitely wrong. I put an additional 100,000 miles on it and 7 years of ownership. I am delighted and amazed at the endurance of the 1999 Accord . I have the EX 4-dr. Sedan, 2.3 L 4 cyl VTEC engine with Automatic Transmission. Runs smooth and has great acceleration It currently has over 244,000 miles on it keeps going and still runs like new. A little TLC keeps it in very good shape. Cons.. Leaks Oil, about a quart every 2 months...No point in fixing that leak because adding periodic oil is far less expensive than making the repairs..The Check engine light often comes on and it frequency needs pollution system to get it to pass the Emissions test. All other maintenance beside the normal wear and tear items has been minimal. In short..it is a superb car and the longest I've ever owned a used car. I highly recommend buying it.
Been a great car
I owned this car for 10 years and loved it. The transmission started to act up, so I am moving on.
