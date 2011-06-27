Used 1996 Honda Accord Wagon Consumer Reviews
The "Mayesmobile": A Well-Built Wagon
A silver 1996 Honda Accord wagon has been in our family for so long, it has earned the loving nickname "The Mayesmobile". It has transported us through blizzards and hurricanes reliably and comfortably. For a decade, it has swallowed our hockey gear, musical instruments, friends and animals with ease. After all these years, it is still a peppy* drive, rattle-free over potholes, nimble in the corners and easy to parallel park. As the car has gotten older, we have had a few issues finding parts (struts at 90,000 miles) when we've needed them, but as of yet, no major repairs have been required outside of routine maintenance. It is easily the best car our family has ever owned.
Love Our Honda Wagon!
I am the third owner of this very reliable, comfortable, highly functional family car with 265,000 miles on it, which I purchased five years ago for $4,000. I've used it for family vacations (placing a luggage compartment on the roof rack), commuting to work, hauling recycling, and just around town errands with our dog happily in the wagon area. The sunroof is awesome, the A/C great, the handling fine, the V-Tec sporty and the interior, very sexy. The only major repair I had was to replace the transmission two years ago, which cost only $800. (n.b.: purchased from a junk yard wreck). Minor issues are the slow moving front windows, rear fender rust and a broken antenna. We love our Honda!!!
My Honda
I have no interest in replacing this car, which has served me well for years. It did require about $3-4000 in replacement parts at around 105,000. It was well worth the investment. I wish they were still on the market! Only disappointment is that it only got 22 mpg in the city, and about 23-25 highway.
No Complaints from me.
Aside from routine maintenance, and an occasional free check up, (complements of the extended emissions warranty) this car has required less than any other car I have ever owned to continue doing its job. I love the ride, and the 5-speed keeps it fun. I hungrily admire many new cars each year, but return to the same reasoning: why spend $15-$50K on a new car when the one you are driving is perfect and virtually free by comparison. It seems almost un-American, but I'll keep my money for now.
Not Bad!
This car is FOREVER old and it's been really good. Of course, there are some things that have gone wrong seeing that it's been around since 1996. It needs a new muffler and the front windows are having issues getting up and down. Such are power windows, though, after close to 14 years! Something actually just went wrong the other day and I can't get it to turn over. Not sure what the problem is yet but it's been super STURDY and great up until now. Honda rules. Oh, and it has 180,000 miles. Not bad at all! I'm sure after I get the "starting" issue fixed it'll have much more life in it. She's given me faith!
