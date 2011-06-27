Used 1992 Honda Accord Wagon Consumer Reviews
My first car
This was the first car that I've driven, and have been doing so for three years now. I haven't had any problems with it, even though it now has 115,000+ miles on it. Only routine maintenance had to be preformed. The car has always had good pep, and has no trouble with high speeds.
Expensive Repairs
I bought a 1992 Accord EX wagon with 155,000 miles on it. First thing to go was the master cylinder - $200+. Then the the CV joints - $150 each. Then the key lock locked the key in the ignition - $100. After replacing the CV joints it took only 15,000 miles and the left one was out. These were OEM parts mind you. Then there's the timing belt that must be replaced every 90,000 - $600. I like Hondas but I would trade it before the warranty for sure. Buyer beware. I also had a Ford Crown Vic that got 24 mpg on the road and was still going strong at 260,000 miles. Repair costs - cheap.
I love my Honda Wagon!
This car has gotten me through heavy commutes in bad-traffic Seattle, a trip cross country, and many, many rainy trips up and down I-5. It has always been reliable and the little maintenance I have had done has only been basic keep-up projects like new tires, brake pads, and oil changes.
Not impressed
This car jerks like no other. I'd rather have a GM car, but not bad on reliability at this tie they were defintley better than GM. If looking for this used I'd recomend but not new.
Great car
I bought this car new and have had little trouble other than maintenance. Currently 138K. For those who question the firm shift--the auto transmission shifts firmly but this is why it far outlasts any smoother shifting GM transmission. Smooth shifting comes from slipping clutches which accelerates wear. Firm shifts allow transmission life of 200M or more. Very durable, reliable car.
