Used 2014 Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Almost there - waiting for Standard Hybrid
Test drove 1 - awesome driving experience. Great ride, perhaps better than the standard CVT or Sport model. Good acceleration, easy freeway merging, ultra quiet and smooth. The styling, is mixed. The front end looks much better in person. Unfortunately, wheel covers were disappointing. While they don't look too bad, a wheel cover, especially on a $40K+ car regardless of the slight aerodynamic advantage, is not right. Seems like Honda could have done better. The trunk space is very small as well. Specs have it as slightly more than the Fusion Energi, but both are quite small for a midsize sedan. No optional leather or color options is irksome given the $$$.
Bought a CPO Accord plug-in - like it even more!
Had only 19100 miles for a 3-yr. old car. Redwood City Honda was great. Overall, love this car despite the small trunk. I replaced the tires and wheels with 2018 Accord EX wheels. My car looks sportier! It’s comfortable to drive — I like maneuvering around busy city streets, and the fast charging battery. Gave up my 2015 CRV which was very difficult for me to do. But aft. a few weeks, I stick by my decision. Honda’s are efficient, reliable and not as expensive as Toyotas. And charging it is super quick!
Overall review of New 2014 Honda accord plug in electric car
We purchased a new 2014 Honda accord hybrid electric in april. The car is a dream to drive. In full electric mode it goes 16 miles before the hybrid kicks in. since my wife drives 12 miles to work and recharges on 110v at work, she ave over 199 miles in electric mode. overall in electric and hybrid in the city it ave over 68mph. Only when you have to drive on frwy does it ave in the high 48mph. Ride and comfort are fabulous. like driving a luxury sedan. give it a 9.5 out of 10 rating. Best on the market.
Accord plug in hybrid
Great car. Sorry they stopped making it. A lot of features for what I paid. Needs bigger truck and more miles on the battery. It does everything we want it to do and more.
