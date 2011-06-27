2019 GMC Yukon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon SUV
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,360*
Total Cash Price
$76,667
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$111,963*
Total Cash Price
$102,975
SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$115,232*
Total Cash Price
$105,981
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$81,725*
Total Cash Price
$75,164
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$112,780*
Total Cash Price
$103,726
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$84,994*
Total Cash Price
$78,171
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$118,501*
Total Cash Price
$108,988
SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,725*
Total Cash Price
$75,164
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$900
|$931
|$964
|$998
|$4,661
|Maintenance
|$487
|$740
|$755
|$2,077
|$1,307
|$5,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,151
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,338
|Financing
|$4,123
|$3,316
|$2,455
|$1,535
|$556
|$11,985
|Depreciation
|$21,268
|$5,450
|$5,157
|$6,051
|$5,733
|$43,659
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,407
|$13,038
|$12,157
|$13,771
|$11,986
|$83,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$1,340
|$6,261
|Maintenance
|$653
|$993
|$1,014
|$2,789
|$1,755
|$7,205
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,232
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,484
|Financing
|$5,538
|$4,454
|$3,298
|$2,062
|$747
|$16,098
|Depreciation
|$28,566
|$7,320
|$6,927
|$8,127
|$7,701
|$58,640
|Fuel
|$3,372
|$3,473
|$3,577
|$3,684
|$3,795
|$17,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,528
|$17,511
|$16,329
|$18,496
|$16,099
|$111,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,244
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$1,379
|$6,444
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,022
|$1,043
|$2,871
|$1,806
|$7,415
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,355
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,615
|Financing
|$5,699
|$4,584
|$3,394
|$2,122
|$768
|$16,568
|Depreciation
|$29,400
|$7,534
|$7,129
|$8,364
|$7,926
|$60,352
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,799
|$18,023
|$16,806
|$19,036
|$16,569
|$115,232
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$4,570
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,036
|$1,281
|$5,259
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,089
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,273
|Financing
|$4,042
|$3,251
|$2,407
|$1,505
|$545
|$11,750
|Depreciation
|$20,851
|$5,343
|$5,056
|$5,932
|$5,621
|$42,803
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,772
|$12,782
|$11,919
|$13,501
|$11,751
|$81,725
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,176
|$1,217
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,350
|$6,307
|Maintenance
|$658
|$1,000
|$1,021
|$2,810
|$1,768
|$7,257
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,263
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,517
|Financing
|$5,578
|$4,486
|$3,322
|$2,077
|$752
|$16,215
|Depreciation
|$28,774
|$7,373
|$6,977
|$8,186
|$7,757
|$59,068
|Fuel
|$3,396
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$18,031
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,845
|$17,639
|$16,448
|$18,631
|$16,216
|$112,780
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$917
|$950
|$983
|$1,017
|$4,753
|Maintenance
|$496
|$754
|$770
|$2,117
|$1,332
|$5,469
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,213
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,404
|Financing
|$4,204
|$3,381
|$2,503
|$1,565
|$567
|$12,220
|Depreciation
|$21,685
|$5,557
|$5,258
|$6,169
|$5,846
|$44,515
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,043
|$13,293
|$12,396
|$14,041
|$12,221
|$84,994
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,235
|$1,279
|$1,324
|$1,370
|$1,418
|$6,627
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,051
|$1,073
|$2,952
|$1,857
|$7,626
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$505
|$740
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,479
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,746
|Financing
|$5,861
|$4,714
|$3,490
|$2,182
|$790
|$17,038
|Depreciation
|$30,234
|$7,747
|$7,331
|$8,601
|$8,150
|$62,064
|Fuel
|$3,568
|$3,676
|$3,786
|$3,899
|$4,017
|$18,946
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,069
|$18,534
|$17,283
|$19,576
|$17,039
|$118,501
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$4,570
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,036
|$1,281
|$5,259
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,089
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,273
|Financing
|$4,042
|$3,251
|$2,407
|$1,505
|$545
|$11,750
|Depreciation
|$20,851
|$5,343
|$5,056
|$5,932
|$5,621
|$42,803
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,772
|$12,782
|$11,919
|$13,501
|$11,751
|$81,725
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Yukon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 GMC Yukon in Virginia is:not available
