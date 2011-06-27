Used 2018 GMC Yukon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon SUV
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$68,463*
Total Cash Price
$57,901
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,832*
Total Cash Price
$59,059
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,794*
Total Cash Price
$79,324
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$96,533*
Total Cash Price
$81,640
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$94,479*
Total Cash Price
$79,903
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,202*
Total Cash Price
$60,217
SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$99,271*
Total Cash Price
$83,956
SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,463*
Total Cash Price
$57,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$4,524
|Maintenance
|$663
|$1,694
|$1,930
|$1,206
|$1,497
|$6,990
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,061
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,245
|Financing
|$3,114
|$2,504
|$1,854
|$1,160
|$419
|$9,051
|Depreciation
|$11,100
|$5,446
|$4,791
|$4,248
|$3,812
|$29,397
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,391
|$13,435
|$12,623
|$10,848
|$10,166
|$68,463
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$896
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$4,614
|Maintenance
|$676
|$1,728
|$1,969
|$1,230
|$1,527
|$7,130
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,122
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,310
|Financing
|$3,176
|$2,554
|$1,891
|$1,183
|$427
|$9,232
|Depreciation
|$11,322
|$5,555
|$4,887
|$4,333
|$3,888
|$29,985
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,819
|$13,704
|$12,875
|$11,065
|$10,369
|$69,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$6,198
|Maintenance
|$908
|$2,321
|$2,644
|$1,652
|$2,051
|$9,576
|Repairs
|$192
|$455
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,000
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,194
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,446
|Financing
|$4,266
|$3,430
|$2,540
|$1,589
|$574
|$12,400
|Depreciation
|$15,207
|$7,461
|$6,564
|$5,820
|$5,222
|$40,274
|Fuel
|$3,372
|$3,473
|$3,577
|$3,684
|$3,795
|$17,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,306
|$18,406
|$17,294
|$14,862
|$13,927
|$93,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$6,379
|Maintenance
|$935
|$2,389
|$2,721
|$1,700
|$2,111
|$9,856
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,316
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,575
|Financing
|$4,391
|$3,531
|$2,614
|$1,636
|$591
|$12,762
|Depreciation
|$15,651
|$7,679
|$6,755
|$5,990
|$5,375
|$41,450
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,161
|$18,943
|$17,798
|$15,296
|$14,334
|$96,533
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,176
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$6,243
|Maintenance
|$915
|$2,338
|$2,663
|$1,664
|$2,066
|$9,646
|Repairs
|$193
|$458
|$672
|$784
|$915
|$3,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,224
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,478
|Financing
|$4,297
|$3,456
|$2,559
|$1,601
|$578
|$12,490
|Depreciation
|$15,318
|$7,515
|$6,612
|$5,862
|$5,261
|$40,568
|Fuel
|$3,396
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$18,031
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,520
|$18,540
|$17,420
|$14,970
|$14,029
|$94,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$4,705
|Maintenance
|$690
|$1,762
|$2,007
|$1,254
|$1,557
|$7,270
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,183
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,375
|Financing
|$3,239
|$2,604
|$1,928
|$1,206
|$436
|$9,413
|Depreciation
|$11,544
|$5,664
|$4,983
|$4,418
|$3,964
|$30,573
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,247
|$13,972
|$13,128
|$11,282
|$10,573
|$71,202
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,235
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,391
|$6,560
|Maintenance
|$961
|$2,456
|$2,799
|$1,749
|$2,171
|$10,136
|Repairs
|$203
|$481
|$706
|$824
|$961
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,438
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,705
|Financing
|$4,515
|$3,631
|$2,688
|$1,682
|$608
|$13,124
|Depreciation
|$16,095
|$7,897
|$6,947
|$6,160
|$5,527
|$42,626
|Fuel
|$3,568
|$3,676
|$3,786
|$3,899
|$4,017
|$18,946
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,017
|$19,481
|$18,303
|$15,730
|$14,741
|$99,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$4,524
|Maintenance
|$663
|$1,694
|$1,930
|$1,206
|$1,497
|$6,990
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,061
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,245
|Financing
|$3,114
|$2,504
|$1,854
|$1,160
|$419
|$9,051
|Depreciation
|$11,100
|$5,446
|$4,791
|$4,248
|$3,812
|$29,397
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,391
|$13,435
|$12,623
|$10,848
|$10,166
|$68,463
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Yukon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 GMC Yukon in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 GMC Yukon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019