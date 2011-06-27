2020 GMC Yukon XL Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon XL SUV
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$83,291*
Total Cash Price
$78,606
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,957*
Total Cash Price
$80,178
SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$114,109*
Total Cash Price
$107,690
SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$117,440*
Total Cash Price
$110,834
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$114,942*
Total Cash Price
$108,476
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$86,623*
Total Cash Price
$81,750
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$120,772*
Total Cash Price
$113,979
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,291*
Total Cash Price
$78,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$925
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$4,794
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$1,985
|$1,281
|$5,208
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,206
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,390
|Financing
|$4,227
|$3,400
|$2,517
|$1,574
|$570
|$12,288
|Depreciation
|$21,836
|$5,083
|$4,809
|$5,642
|$5,343
|$42,713
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,257
|$12,875
|$11,992
|$13,446
|$11,721
|$83,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$944
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$4,890
|Maintenance
|$487
|$740
|$755
|$2,025
|$1,307
|$5,312
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,270
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,458
|Financing
|$4,312
|$3,468
|$2,567
|$1,605
|$581
|$12,534
|Depreciation
|$22,273
|$5,185
|$4,905
|$5,755
|$5,450
|$43,567
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,922
|$13,133
|$12,232
|$13,715
|$11,955
|$84,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon XL SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,267
|$1,312
|$1,358
|$1,406
|$6,568
|Maintenance
|$653
|$993
|$1,014
|$2,719
|$1,755
|$7,135
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,392
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,644
|Financing
|$5,791
|$4,658
|$3,448
|$2,156
|$781
|$16,835
|Depreciation
|$29,915
|$6,964
|$6,588
|$7,730
|$7,320
|$58,517
|Fuel
|$3,585
|$3,694
|$3,803
|$3,918
|$4,035
|$19,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,562
|$17,639
|$16,429
|$18,421
|$16,058
|$114,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon XL SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,261
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$1,397
|$1,447
|$6,760
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,022
|$1,043
|$2,799
|$1,806
|$7,343
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,520
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,780
|Financing
|$5,960
|$4,794
|$3,549
|$2,219
|$804
|$17,326
|Depreciation
|$30,789
|$7,167
|$6,781
|$7,955
|$7,534
|$60,225
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,892
|$18,154
|$16,909
|$18,959
|$16,527
|$117,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,277
|$1,322
|$1,368
|$1,416
|$6,616
|Maintenance
|$658
|$1,000
|$1,021
|$2,739
|$1,768
|$7,187
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,424
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,678
|Financing
|$5,833
|$4,692
|$3,473
|$2,172
|$787
|$16,957
|Depreciation
|$30,134
|$7,015
|$6,636
|$7,786
|$7,373
|$58,944
|Fuel
|$3,611
|$3,720
|$3,831
|$3,947
|$4,064
|$19,174
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,895
|$17,768
|$16,549
|$18,555
|$16,175
|$114,942
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$962
|$996
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$4,986
|Maintenance
|$496
|$754
|$770
|$2,064
|$1,332
|$5,416
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,334
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,526
|Financing
|$4,396
|$3,536
|$2,618
|$1,637
|$593
|$12,780
|Depreciation
|$22,709
|$5,286
|$5,001
|$5,868
|$5,557
|$44,422
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,587
|$13,390
|$12,472
|$13,984
|$12,190
|$86,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,296
|$1,341
|$1,389
|$1,437
|$1,488
|$6,951
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,051
|$1,073
|$2,878
|$1,857
|$7,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$505
|$740
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,649
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,916
|Financing
|$6,129
|$4,930
|$3,650
|$2,282
|$827
|$17,818
|Depreciation
|$31,662
|$7,370
|$6,973
|$8,181
|$7,747
|$61,934
|Fuel
|$3,795
|$3,909
|$4,025
|$4,147
|$4,270
|$20,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$48,223
|$18,669
|$17,388
|$19,497
|$16,995
|$120,772
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$925
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$4,794
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$1,985
|$1,281
|$5,208
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,206
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,390
|Financing
|$4,227
|$3,400
|$2,517
|$1,574
|$570
|$12,288
|Depreciation
|$21,836
|$5,083
|$4,809
|$5,642
|$5,343
|$42,713
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,257
|$12,875
|$11,992
|$13,446
|$11,721
|$83,291
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Yukon XL
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 GMC Yukon XL in Virginia is:not available
