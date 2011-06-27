Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews
I Love my Yukon XL
I had a 1996 GMC Suburban for 20 years and thought I would never like the Newer Yukon XL Well I was wrong it's a technology filled Beast that is easy to drive and it's like sitting in your living room easy chair driving down the highway. The ride is a bit rougher than my Old Suburban because of the 22" wheels but looks sharp and not too much of a sacrifice, I did not think I needed all of the technology but find myself using most of it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dependable, easy to drive, never a problem.
I've owned this car for 4 years and it's been, by far, the most reliable car I've ever had. Not one problem. I bought it specifically for the space. It replaced a Ford Excursion, which was large, but gave me nothing but problems. The Yukon is sightly more difficult for me to park, but aside from that, it's a terrific family car. I highly recommend bucket seats in the second row: you'll want to keep this car long after the kids get big and they eventually won't like climbing over the seat. Adults fit just fine in the third row (wouldn't be my first choice, but it will do in a pinch). The only down side is that you'll be stuck driving for every out-of-town trip.
Big solid comfort
I purchased a 2018 Yukon XL SLT with the Open Road and Premium Edition packages. It is a very large vehicle, solid, comfortable, luxurious, and can carry 7 people AND their luggage. The only time I feel I’m driving a big SUV is when it comes to parallel parking or entering parking garages. It is incredible on long road trips. The XL is rock solid, great seats, and a quiet comfortable ride.
Best big suv out there
Spent many hours doing research and test drives of big suvs. So for the most bang for your buck i picked this car Too Expensive: -navigator -escalade Not worth it -chevy suburban Two to consider: -Ford Expedition max -yukon xl denali Choice: -yukon !
Best ride for an SUV
I love love love the GMC Yukon Denali. Smooth quiet and fun to drive
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon XL
Related Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner