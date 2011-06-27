Used 2016 GMC Yukon XL Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon XL SUV
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,962*
Total Cash Price
$49,740
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,282*
Total Cash Price
$66,808
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$93,947*
Total Cash Price
$68,759
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,629*
Total Cash Price
$48,765
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,948*
Total Cash Price
$67,296
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,294*
Total Cash Price
$50,716
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,841
|Maintenance
|$1,865
|$1,189
|$1,185
|$1,508
|$2,447
|$8,194
|Repairs
|$477
|$553
|$646
|$753
|$878
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,639
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,826
|Financing
|$2,675
|$2,151
|$1,592
|$997
|$360
|$7,775
|Depreciation
|$10,099
|$4,985
|$4,386
|$3,888
|$3,488
|$26,846
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,336
|$12,614
|$11,655
|$11,106
|$11,251
|$67,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,502
|Maintenance
|$2,504
|$1,597
|$1,592
|$2,025
|$3,287
|$11,005
|Repairs
|$641
|$743
|$867
|$1,011
|$1,180
|$4,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,544
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,796
|Financing
|$3,594
|$2,889
|$2,139
|$1,338
|$484
|$10,444
|Depreciation
|$13,564
|$6,695
|$5,891
|$5,222
|$4,685
|$36,058
|Fuel
|$3,585
|$3,694
|$3,803
|$3,918
|$4,035
|$19,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,658
|$16,943
|$15,654
|$14,917
|$15,111
|$91,282
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$1,418
|$6,692
|Maintenance
|$2,577
|$1,644
|$1,638
|$2,084
|$3,383
|$11,327
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,648
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,907
|Financing
|$3,698
|$2,974
|$2,201
|$1,378
|$498
|$10,748
|Depreciation
|$13,960
|$6,891
|$6,063
|$5,375
|$4,822
|$37,111
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,494
|$17,437
|$16,111
|$15,352
|$15,552
|$93,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$1,828
|$1,166
|$1,162
|$1,478
|$2,399
|$8,033
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,587
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,771
|Financing
|$2,623
|$2,109
|$1,561
|$977
|$353
|$7,623
|Depreciation
|$9,901
|$4,887
|$4,300
|$3,812
|$3,420
|$26,320
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,918
|$12,367
|$11,426
|$10,888
|$11,030
|$66,629
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,308
|$1,348
|$1,388
|$6,549
|Maintenance
|$2,523
|$1,609
|$1,604
|$2,040
|$3,311
|$11,086
|Repairs
|$646
|$748
|$874
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$4,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,570
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,824
|Financing
|$3,620
|$2,910
|$2,154
|$1,348
|$487
|$10,520
|Depreciation
|$13,663
|$6,744
|$5,934
|$5,261
|$4,720
|$36,322
|Fuel
|$3,611
|$3,720
|$3,831
|$3,947
|$4,064
|$19,174
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,867
|$17,066
|$15,768
|$15,025
|$15,221
|$91,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$4,936
|Maintenance
|$1,901
|$1,213
|$1,208
|$1,537
|$2,495
|$8,354
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,690
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,882
|Financing
|$2,728
|$2,193
|$1,623
|$1,016
|$367
|$7,928
|Depreciation
|$10,297
|$5,082
|$4,472
|$3,964
|$3,557
|$27,373
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,755
|$12,862
|$11,883
|$11,324
|$11,471
|$69,294
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Yukon XL
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 GMC Yukon XL in Virginia is:not available
