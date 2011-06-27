Used 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,805
See Yukon Hybrid Inventory
Starting MSRP
$61,960
See Yukon Hybrid Inventory
Starting MSRP
$54,145
See Yukon Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG212121
Total Seating888
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
on demand 4WDyesnono
automatic locking hubsyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg20/23 mpg20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)500.0/575.0 mi.500.0/575.0 mi.500.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 5100 rpm332 hp @ 5100 rpm332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesno
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Front Console Organizeryesyesyes
3rd Row All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesno
driver cooled seatyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
passenger cooled seatyesyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
Power Sunroofyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
Front track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight6103 lbs.5889 lbs.5885 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.7300 lbs.7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees17.0 degrees17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1397 lbs.1411 lbs.1415 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees21.9 degrees21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.202.0 in.202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5700 lbs.6000 lbs.6200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.9.0 in.9.0 in.
Height76.9 in.76.9 in.76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Light Tan (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Ebony (Fleet), premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
22 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
P285/45R22 tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P265/65R18 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,805
Starting MSRP
$61,960
Starting MSRP
$54,145
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Yukon Hybrid InventorySee Yukon Hybrid InventorySee Yukon Hybrid Inventory

