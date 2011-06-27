Used 2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid Consumer Reviews

We did our research on a large SUV which could accomplish the flexibility in travel and towing. Along with the gas mileage for our family. After extensive research we felt the premium paid for the Yukon Hybrid was the choice for us. It is a superior family vehicle for city pick up and delivery of children and a great vacation transport.

alex170 , 04/23/2013

I bought the Yukon new in 09 thinking the hybrid would save me some money on gas, well it did not preform nearly the way it was proclaimed to. It seemed to be cheaply built. The remove-able 3rd row was almost unusable as they were so heavy to put back in that it took two people