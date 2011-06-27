Used 2000 GMC Yukon Denali SUV Consumer Reviews

Awesome SUV viianen , 07/15/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This truck has been up the rocky mountains down some back country trails and in some crazy winter storms and yet it looks and feels brand new. Truck has lots of power considering the it weighs the same as a super duty. Comfort is amazing. Truck is over ten years old and 150K in it and it runs like a beauty. Changed the plugs and wires, normal maintenance and no major issues. Truck has loads of room and even with it packed to the rim it feels empty when loaded. Excellent truck recommend one to anyone. Report Abuse

Heaven on Wheels harry , 06/08/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful It's heaven on wheels. The Vortec 6000 engine, luxurious leather captain seat, and bucket seats are remarkable. The exterior is so well finished and it is just so fun to drive. Its acceleration is out of this world considering it is a full sized SUV. My opinion, if you dont have get one!

2000 Yukon Denali - Excellent Car Smith , 06/16/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car new in 2000. Have had NO problems. Excelent on road trips/very comfortable. Have drivin car back and forth to tempe Arizona. Would buy another.

Very Poor Denali none , 01/24/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is for a 2004 Denali with nothing but problems. Dealers cannot find and fix the shaking and the wandering on these vehicles and are denying a problem even exists. It appears the frames or the design of these vehicles are in question and appear to drive very unstable down the road. Not all Denali's have this problem but there are a lot that do. I feels like you are driving down a bumpy road when the road is not. read the forums at http://townhall-talk.edmunds.com I can deal with the paint problems on the console and the Speedometer issues and all the cosmetic stuff, but I cannot deal with the real problems like bad welds in the frames and the wobbling down the road. I will never buy GM