Used 1992 GMC Typhoon Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/340.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity0 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Height60.0 in.
Maximum payload900.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width68.2 in.
