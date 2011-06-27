Used 1992 GMC Typhoon Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|280.0/340.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|350 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|170.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|0 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4700 lbs.
|Height
|60.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|900.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|100.5 in.
|Width
|68.2 in.
