Consumer Rating
(9)
1992 GMC Typhoon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Typhoon blows into town, featuring Syclone powertrain wrapped in two-door Jimmy body.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 GMC Typhoon.

5(44%)
4(45%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Typhoon
tyfoon,03/11/2002
Best SUV for the money. Fastest SUV ever made.
I have owned 2 Typhoons
Cam,04/24/2017
Turbo 2dr SUV AWD
I have owed (2) of them, a 1992 and 1993 and I am always looking to buy another. The 1993 version is slightly better is small various ways. These trucks require an owner who will stay on top of the maintenance and have some mechanical savvy. Not the most reliable vehicle. Very fast off the line and excel in rainy conditions. I love the leather seats and leather steering wheel. Very important to note that it is a limited edition so if you damage the plastic cladding (front/rear bumper and side-skirts) it will be very difficult to replace. On a positive note, there is a cult following for these trucks and they hold value. At the end of the day, if you maintain the truck properly and don't mind a little extra repairs, some rattling noise in the cabin, this is a super fun truck, to drive and still turns heads. No towing capability but this is fast little city truck that can beat almost any car from stoplight to stoplight and still have room for a couple kids and groceries.
Wanted one, got one. Love it!
92 BLKTY,03/19/2009
In '92 couldn't afford it, got an S-15 SLE Jimmy instead. In '97 missed the opportunity, to get a bank repo. In '09 I found one, with under 60K and running sweet. Everything I've read about this vehicle is true. It launches itself forward and it's a rocket when compared to the '92 Jimmy, same engine but w/o that Mitsu turbo. It not only looks good it feels good, those leather seats are so comfortable and I've also always wanted a console floor shift, no disappointment here. I let my friend drive it back to work after we dropped off the Jimmy. He was aw-struck at the power and speed, and he's owned a few performance cars in his time, Corvettes, Camaros, El Caminos, etc. Get one!
Sweet Car
Ryan111,10/14/2002
Very fast, powerful, rare vehicle. Coolest looking car I've owned and deceiving extremely quick acceleratio
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 GMC Typhoon

Used 1992 GMC Typhoon Overview

The Used 1992 GMC Typhoon is offered in the following submodels: Typhoon SUV. Available styles include Turbo 2dr SUV AWD.

