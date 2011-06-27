1992 GMC Typhoon Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Typhoon blows into town, featuring Syclone powertrain wrapped in two-door Jimmy body.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tyfoon,03/11/2002
Best SUV for the money. Fastest SUV ever made.
Cam,04/24/2017
Turbo 2dr SUV AWD
I have owed (2) of them, a 1992 and 1993 and I am always looking to buy another. The 1993 version is slightly better is small various ways. These trucks require an owner who will stay on top of the maintenance and have some mechanical savvy. Not the most reliable vehicle. Very fast off the line and excel in rainy conditions. I love the leather seats and leather steering wheel. Very important to note that it is a limited edition so if you damage the plastic cladding (front/rear bumper and side-skirts) it will be very difficult to replace. On a positive note, there is a cult following for these trucks and they hold value. At the end of the day, if you maintain the truck properly and don't mind a little extra repairs, some rattling noise in the cabin, this is a super fun truck, to drive and still turns heads. No towing capability but this is fast little city truck that can beat almost any car from stoplight to stoplight and still have room for a couple kids and groceries.
92 BLKTY,03/19/2009
In '92 couldn't afford it, got an S-15 SLE Jimmy instead. In '97 missed the opportunity, to get a bank repo. In '09 I found one, with under 60K and running sweet. Everything I've read about this vehicle is true. It launches itself forward and it's a rocket when compared to the '92 Jimmy, same engine but w/o that Mitsu turbo. It not only looks good it feels good, those leather seats are so comfortable and I've also always wanted a console floor shift, no disappointment here. I let my friend drive it back to work after we dropped off the Jimmy. He was aw-struck at the power and speed, and he's owned a few performance cars in his time, Corvettes, Camaros, El Caminos, etc. Get one!
Ryan111,10/14/2002
Very fast, powerful, rare vehicle. Coolest looking car I've owned and deceiving extremely quick acceleratio
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 4400 rpm
