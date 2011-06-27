I have owed (2) of them, a 1992 and 1993 and I am always looking to buy another. The 1993 version is slightly better is small various ways. These trucks require an owner who will stay on top of the maintenance and have some mechanical savvy. Not the most reliable vehicle. Very fast off the line and excel in rainy conditions. I love the leather seats and leather steering wheel. Very important to note that it is a limited edition so if you damage the plastic cladding (front/rear bumper and side-skirts) it will be very difficult to replace. On a positive note, there is a cult following for these trucks and they hold value. At the end of the day, if you maintain the truck properly and don't mind a little extra repairs, some rattling noise in the cabin, this is a super fun truck, to drive and still turns heads. No towing capability but this is fast little city truck that can beat almost any car from stoplight to stoplight and still have room for a couple kids and groceries.

