Used 2003 GMC Sonoma Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
I like my truck.
I like my truck. Haven't had any major problems in 40,000 miles. The driver's seat is comfortable for long trips, but the back seat will only hold adults for short trips. The radio is good for stock. This is a good truck. It always starts easily, even in cold weather, but I'm not sure I can afford the gas.
SHOULD HAVE KEPT MY FORD
Got rid of my Ford Ranger Edge to get more room. Big mistake. This truck has rattled since the day I bought it. Windshield seal came out at highway speed a week after I got it. Dealership said it happens allot in warm climates HELLO GM HOW ABOUT FIXING THE PROBLEM IF IT HAPPENS ALLOT. Interior is cheap and truck has already been having electrical problems (shorts causing check engine light to come on). I spent more time in a rental Neon than in my new truck. It is very capable off road. I think my problems are more from cheap workmanship than faulty parts. GM should slow down their assembly line and pay attention to what their doing.
Poor quality
Had to get a new transfer case at 10,000 miles. Oil pickup tube fell into gears and ruined transfer case. Replaced air conditioner compressor at 42,000 miles. Transmission is now slipping badly. Fuel filler neck has been replaced, but still overflows when refueling. Leaf spring bushings are noisy. Would not buy again.
Great truck and looks good too!
I am very happy with my ZR5 package truck that I have had for about a year now. It drives great, shifts smooth, and handles very well. As with everyone, the 4.3 has a lot of power but terrible on gas. I know people complain about the acceleration but this is a OHV designed engine so that is to be expected plus it is a truck! I love the amount of customization you can do to this thing, and it drives great on and off road. The looks are awesome, you don't see a lot of the crew cabs around so its nice to show off when everyone else drives the same boring standard trucks (tacomas, colorados, rangers) you see now. The big issue I have had so far with mine is the ABS control module since the solder points were not done very well on it, easy fix though. I do oil changes every 5k and transmission fluid and filter every 15k. Currently going on 190k miles and still starts up every time and runs like a champ.
Very unreliable truck
Just traded this piece of junk in for a Nissan pathfinder, hopefully I have better luck with the new vehicle. I don't know where to start. To begin with it was in the shop more than on the road. First it was the blower motor, then the transfer case, then the brakes (all under warranty). Finally when it was out of warranty the ball joints in the front which was $500 at 39,000 miles. Enough was enough so I am through with this money pit. Thank god. Sad thing is this was the first vehicle I really tried to baby.
