Used 2002 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Wish I could do it over!!! floydfan76 , 04/17/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck has been nothing but problems. My truck has less than 8000 miles on it and it has had the dash replaced, transmission rebuilt. The fuel injector, intake gasket and rocker covers have also needed replacing. I have tried to get a buy back from GMC but I guess the truck hasn't broken enough for them to do that yet, and I do say yet because I am convinced that they will buy the damn thing back by the time it is all said and done. Stay away far away from this truck.

Good little truck. Matt , 10/29/2015 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought the truck used with 120k miles for a steal, it's pushing 180k now and I've done nothing to this truck other than basic maintenance. The only issues I've had with it are a crap radio (which is a common GM problem) and the typical rust on these little trucks. As far as the rust goes, the fender wells on the bed are for the most part completely gone, but the stepside trucks seem to be plagued with this issue. Slight rust on the cab corners and rockers, and the spare tire cable rusted and the tire fell off. As far as reliability, it's been among the best I've owned. It's not a powerhouse, but the little 2.2 does well when mated to the 5 speed. It doesn't seem to like interstate travel, as its runs about 3k rpms at 75 mph, but it cruises right along. The engine is noisy, it has that trademark 2.2 timing chain noise, but it has no effect on performance. Replacing with oem parts will cure it, but I just haven't gotten around to it yet. Overall I love my little truck, and wouldn't hesitate to buy another. May go for a 4.3 next time for more power. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great little workhorse! BigD , 05/30/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a little truck with an attitude...I have the 4.3 V6 and it will take on those big boys like the full size fords and dodges and stay with them. now this is a stock V6 and it has the sound of a big boy! it tows real good and can carry a big load and still do 70mph...so if you are looking at this model of a truck you will not be disapointed if you buy it!

My 2002 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab gordon1fan , 08/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful At the time that I was writing this, my GMC Sonoma has about 450 miles. My 2002 GMC Sonoma SL Regular Cab features a four-cylinder Vortec 2.2 liter engine with sequential port fuel injection that is powered by producing 120 horsepower and 140 lbs-ft of torque. My vehicle also has Automatic transmission and all-season SBR tires. I really did not get the truck that I wanted. I was shopping around for a extended cab, automatic with a 4.3 liter V6. I had to get what I could afford, so I test drove and bought this 2002 GMC Sonoma SL Regular Cab.