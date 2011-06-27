Used 2001 GMC Sierra C3 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Car !
Great appearance and performance, no problems at all. I would recommend this car to anyone!
Super sick sleeper!..!
It handles great with awesome torque and acceleration! Pulls like a champ! Im rebuilding a reconstruct(minor fender bender) but it was worth the 3k I paid for it, with only 100k miles on it! The engine and tranny were number matching and worth 6k on there own. I've put 93 octane diablo tune, 8 mm wires, e3 spark plugs, jet performace trottle body spacer, yellow top 6 cell battery, speed-engineering 1 7/8" primary headers with 3" collectors, undercover classic tonneau cover and speed-engineering 3" true dual exhaust with x-pipe including straight threw race mufflers and axle dump!!! It screams already with 420 hp 450 torque at the crank!!! Im puting a 4" cold air intake, intake bosch fuel pump and dual 12" electric fans next! It's on 22" adr design rims with 285/45r22 hankook ventus! They hook like velcro and handle on rails!..!
If you can find one get it
This truck is the king of half tons. Possibly due to the fact is it more HD than half ton. 6.0 motor is a stout, suprising power plant. The trans shifts smooth. Never do you feel it doesnt have enough there when passing. Hauling a boat? No contest hands down best gas motor truck for the job. Hemi who?
Perfect truck
I bought this truck when it was two years old and had 65,000 miles on it it now has 200,000 miles on it and never had a problem of all the cars I own this is the funnest one to drive I love it the awd system is 10 times better than a Z-71 I love this truck period
sweet truck
I bought my c3 new have 56,000 mi on it, I use only synthetic castrol oil. I get 19 mi to the gallon i have been to fla. and back to new england twice and its been pure pleasure.
