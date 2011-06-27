  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Sierra C3 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
23 reviews
Great Car !

mplug316, 11/03/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great appearance and performance, no problems at all. I would recommend this car to anyone!

Super sick sleeper!..!

Gregory Peck, 03/05/2019
4dr Extended Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

It handles great with awesome torque and acceleration! Pulls like a champ! Im rebuilding a reconstruct(minor fender bender) but it was worth the 3k I paid for it, with only 100k miles on it! The engine and tranny were number matching and worth 6k on there own. I've put 93 octane diablo tune, 8 mm wires, e3 spark plugs, jet performace trottle body spacer, yellow top 6 cell battery, speed-engineering 1 7/8" primary headers with 3" collectors, undercover classic tonneau cover and speed-engineering 3" true dual exhaust with x-pipe including straight threw race mufflers and axle dump!!! It screams already with 420 hp 450 torque at the crank!!! Im puting a 4" cold air intake, intake bosch fuel pump and dual 12" electric fans next! It's on 22" adr design rims with 285/45r22 hankook ventus! They hook like velcro and handle on rails!..!

If you can find one get it

Love This Truck, 09/08/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This truck is the king of half tons. Possibly due to the fact is it more HD than half ton. 6.0 motor is a stout, suprising power plant. The trans shifts smooth. Never do you feel it doesnt have enough there when passing. Hauling a boat? No contest hands down best gas motor truck for the job. Hemi who?

Perfect truck

STEVEN1398, 12/20/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck when it was two years old and had 65,000 miles on it it now has 200,000 miles on it and never had a problem of all the cars I own this is the funnest one to drive I love it the awd system is 10 times better than a Z-71 I love this truck period

sweet truck

deanasdaddy, 02/03/2012
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my c3 new have 56,000 mi on it, I use only synthetic castrol oil. I get 19 mi to the gallon i have been to fla. and back to new england twice and its been pure pleasure.

