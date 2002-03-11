Used 2001 GMC Sierra C3
Pros & Cons
- Class leading power, full-time all-wheel-drive, upscale amenities.
- Premium price.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A pickup lover's dream truck with a price that will likely keep it that way.
Vehicle overview
At first you might dismiss the all-wheel-drive C3 as just another gussied-up Sierra with a few doodads and some fancy leather seats. Not so. The C3 is a unique truck with several exclusive features not available on any other full-size half-ton Chevy or GMC pickup.
To some extent it could be compared to Ford SVT's F-150 Lightning in that it has a top-tier engine that can't be found in any other truck. From there, it's packed with luxury features that make it very comparable content-wise to GMC's Yukon Denali SUVs.
The 6.0 liter engine is the same as those found in the Denali SUVs. The only difference is that the engine in the C3 gets 5 extra horsepower and 5 foot-pounds of torque, likely due to different exhaust system configurations between the Denalis and the C3. Impressive in any light, the C3's engine makes 325 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and a stout 370 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm. Upgraded from standard Sierra (and Chevy Silverado) pickups, the C3's four-wheel disc brakes use larger 45mm twin-piston rear calipers borrowed from the heavier 2500-Series truck parts bin to bring the C3's braking capability up to snuff with its acceleration and cornering abilities.
While the C3 might not be as quick as a Lightning, one thing's for sure; you have the Ford well covered in the towing department -- the C3 can handle 8,700 pounds, while the Ford SVT entry can tow only 5,000.
Several other features are standard on the C3 including GM's OnStar personal-assistance system as well as leather seats, a six-disc CD changer with six speakers and rear seat controls, a trailer-towing package, a soft body-color tonneau cover, remote keyless entry, 17-inch wheels, and fog lights integrated into the front fascia.
The plush C3 cabin is loaded with more luxurious features putting it on par with the luxo Denali SUVs. Standard are six-way power seats for the driver and front passenger, a memory system for two preset seat positions, articulating headrests, and inboard armrests. The C3 also has an airbag deactivation switch for the front passenger seat.
The C3 is a nice package because it essentially equips a half-ton truck with a three-quarter-ton engine. And the driving experience is certainly a pleasant one as the C3 travels quietly but with a nicely firm ride to keep you on the road. It also brakes confidently, grips the pavement with more aplomb that you would expect from a 5,000-pound truck, and it has enough squirt to make you realize that this machine isn't equipped with an average V8.
2001 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 GMC Sierra C3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great appearance and performance, no problems at all. I would recommend this car to anyone!
It handles great with awesome torque and acceleration! Pulls like a champ! Im rebuilding a reconstruct(minor fender bender) but it was worth the 3k I paid for it, with only 100k miles on it! The engine and tranny were number matching and worth 6k on there own. I've put 93 octane diablo tune, 8 mm wires, e3 spark plugs, jet performace trottle body spacer, yellow top 6 cell battery, speed-engineering 1 7/8" primary headers with 3" collectors, undercover classic tonneau cover and speed-engineering 3" true dual exhaust with x-pipe including straight threw race mufflers and axle dump!!! It screams already with 420 hp 450 torque at the crank!!! Im puting a 4" cold air intake, intake bosch fuel pump and dual 12" electric fans next! It's on 22" adr design rims with 285/45r22 hankook ventus! They hook like velcro and handle on rails!..!
This truck is the king of half tons. Possibly due to the fact is it more HD than half ton. 6.0 motor is a stout, suprising power plant. The trans shifts smooth. Never do you feel it doesnt have enough there when passing. Hauling a boat? No contest hands down best gas motor truck for the job. Hemi who?
I bought this truck when it was two years old and had 65,000 miles on it it now has 200,000 miles on it and never had a problem of all the cars I own this is the funnest one to drive I love it the awd system is 10 times better than a Z-71 I love this truck period
Features & Specs
|4dr Extended Cab AWD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|10 city / 13 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|325 hp @ 5000 rpm
The least-expensive 2001 GMC Sierra C3 is the 2001 GMC Sierra C3 4dr Extended Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,370.
- 4dr Extended Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $38,370
