Used 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sierra 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height71.7 in.
Wheel base168.5 in.
Length250.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Tan
