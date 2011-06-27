  1. Home
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Cost to Own

More about the 2018 Sierra 2500HD

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab

2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,062*

Total Cash Price

$70,925

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,768*

Total Cash Price

$60,793

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,015*

Total Cash Price

$83,441

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,364*

Total Cash Price

$79,269

Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab

4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,768*

Total Cash Price

$60,793

SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,679*

Total Cash Price

$84,037

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,076*

Total Cash Price

$67,349

4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,384*

Total Cash Price

$73,905

4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,425*

Total Cash Price

$63,177

SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,412*

Total Cash Price

$66,753

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,384*

Total Cash Price

$73,905

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,384*

Total Cash Price

$73,905

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,343*

Total Cash Price

$84,633

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,439*

Total Cash Price

$59,601

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,432*

Total Cash Price

$61,389

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,076*

Total Cash Price

$67,349

Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,405*

Total Cash Price

$68,541

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,378*

Total Cash Price

$75,693

Sierra 2500HD Double Cab

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,021*

Total Cash Price

$81,653

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,686*

Total Cash Price

$82,249

SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,097*

Total Cash Price

$61,985

SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$96,337*

Total Cash Price

$86,421

4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,439*

Total Cash Price

$59,601

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,699*

Total Cash Price

$78,673

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,371*

Total Cash Price

$77,481

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,384*

Total Cash Price

$73,905

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,720*

Total Cash Price

$73,309

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,713*

Total Cash Price

$75,097

4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,747*

Total Cash Price

$66,157

4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,432*

Total Cash Price

$61,389

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,076$1,108$1,141$1,176$1,210$5,711
Maintenance$812$2,147$2,537$1,366$1,701$8,562
Repairs$167$395$580$676$789$2,606
Taxes & Fees$3,749$55$55$55$55$3,967
Financing$3,814$3,068$2,271$1,421$514$11,087
Depreciation$12,427$5,152$4,622$4,251$3,934$30,385
Fuel$3,154$3,249$3,345$3,446$3,550$16,743
True Cost to Own®$25,197$15,173$14,550$12,390$11,752$79,062

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$950$978$1,008$1,037$4,895
Maintenance$696$1,840$2,175$1,171$1,458$7,339
Repairs$143$339$497$579$676$2,234
Taxes & Fees$3,213$47$47$47$47$3,401
Financing$3,269$2,630$1,946$1,218$441$9,503
Depreciation$10,652$4,416$3,962$3,643$3,372$26,045
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$21,597$13,005$12,472$10,620$10,074$67,768

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,266$1,303$1,343$1,383$1,424$6,719
Maintenance$955$2,526$2,985$1,607$2,001$10,073
Repairs$196$465$682$795$928$3,066
Taxes & Fees$4,410$64$64$64$64$4,668
Financing$4,487$3,609$2,671$1,672$605$13,044
Depreciation$14,620$6,061$5,438$5,001$4,628$35,748
Fuel$3,710$3,822$3,935$4,054$4,176$19,698
True Cost to Own®$29,644$17,850$17,118$14,577$13,826$93,015

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,202$1,238$1,275$1,314$1,353$6,383
Maintenance$907$2,399$2,836$1,527$1,901$9,569
Repairs$186$442$648$755$882$2,913
Taxes & Fees$4,190$61$61$61$61$4,434
Financing$4,263$3,429$2,538$1,588$575$12,392
Depreciation$13,889$5,758$5,166$4,751$4,397$33,960
Fuel$3,525$3,631$3,739$3,852$3,967$18,713
True Cost to Own®$28,161$16,958$16,262$13,848$13,135$88,364

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$950$978$1,008$1,037$4,895
Maintenance$696$1,840$2,175$1,171$1,458$7,339
Repairs$143$339$497$579$676$2,234
Taxes & Fees$3,213$47$47$47$47$3,401
Financing$3,269$2,630$1,946$1,218$441$9,503
Depreciation$10,652$4,416$3,962$3,643$3,372$26,045
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$21,597$13,005$12,472$10,620$10,074$67,768

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,275$1,313$1,352$1,393$1,434$6,767
Maintenance$962$2,544$3,006$1,619$2,015$10,145
Repairs$197$468$687$801$935$3,088
Taxes & Fees$4,442$65$65$65$65$4,701
Financing$4,519$3,635$2,690$1,684$609$13,137
Depreciation$14,725$6,104$5,476$5,037$4,661$36,003
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$29,855$17,978$17,240$14,681$13,925$93,679

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,116$1,149$5,423
Maintenance$771$2,039$2,409$1,297$1,615$8,130
Repairs$158$375$550$642$749$2,475
Taxes & Fees$3,559$52$52$52$52$3,767
Financing$3,622$2,913$2,156$1,349$488$10,528
Depreciation$11,801$4,892$4,389$4,036$3,736$28,853
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$23,927$14,407$13,817$11,766$11,160$75,076

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$846$2,237$2,644$1,424$1,772$8,922
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$3,906$57$57$57$57$4,134
Financing$3,974$3,197$2,366$1,481$536$11,553
Depreciation$12,949$5,368$4,816$4,429$4,099$31,662
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$26,256$15,810$15,161$12,911$12,246$82,384

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$958$987$1,017$1,047$1,078$5,087
Maintenance$723$1,912$2,260$1,217$1,515$7,627
Repairs$148$352$516$602$703$2,321
Taxes & Fees$3,339$49$49$49$49$3,534
Financing$3,397$2,733$2,022$1,266$458$9,876
Depreciation$11,070$4,589$4,117$3,786$3,504$27,066
Fuel$2,809$2,894$2,980$3,070$3,162$14,914
True Cost to Own®$22,444$13,515$12,961$11,037$10,469$70,425

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$1,139$5,375
Maintenance$764$2,020$2,388$1,286$1,600$8,058
Repairs$157$372$545$636$743$2,453
Taxes & Fees$3,528$52$52$52$52$3,734
Financing$3,590$2,887$2,137$1,337$484$10,435
Depreciation$11,696$4,848$4,350$4,001$3,703$28,598
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$23,715$14,280$13,694$11,661$11,061$74,412

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$846$2,237$2,644$1,424$1,772$8,922
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$3,906$57$57$57$57$4,134
Financing$3,974$3,197$2,366$1,481$536$11,553
Depreciation$12,949$5,368$4,816$4,429$4,099$31,662
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$26,256$15,810$15,161$12,911$12,246$82,384

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$846$2,237$2,644$1,424$1,772$8,922
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$3,906$57$57$57$57$4,134
Financing$3,974$3,197$2,366$1,481$536$11,553
Depreciation$12,949$5,368$4,816$4,429$4,099$31,662
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$26,256$15,810$15,161$12,911$12,246$82,384

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,284$1,322$1,362$1,403$1,444$6,815
Maintenance$968$2,562$3,027$1,630$2,029$10,217
Repairs$199$471$692$807$941$3,110
Taxes & Fees$4,473$65$65$65$65$4,734
Financing$4,551$3,661$2,709$1,695$613$13,230
Depreciation$14,829$6,147$5,515$5,072$4,695$36,258
Fuel$3,763$3,877$3,992$4,112$4,236$19,979
True Cost to Own®$30,067$18,105$17,362$14,785$14,024$94,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$25,534

Taxes & Fees

$3,334

Financing

$9,317

Fuel

$14,070

Insurance

$4,799

Repairs

$2,190

Maintenance

$7,195

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$682$1,804$2,132$1,148$1,429$7,195
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$3,150$46$46$46$46$3,334
Financing$3,205$2,578$1,908$1,194$432$9,317
Depreciation$10,443$4,329$3,884$3,572$3,306$25,534
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$21,174$12,750$12,227$10,412$9,876$66,439

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$959$988$1,018$1,048$4,943
Maintenance$702$1,858$2,196$1,182$1,472$7,411
Repairs$144$342$502$585$683$2,256
Taxes & Fees$3,245$47$47$47$47$3,434
Financing$3,301$2,655$1,965$1,230$445$9,597
Depreciation$10,756$4,459$4,001$3,679$3,405$26,300
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$21,809$13,133$12,594$10,724$10,172$68,432

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,116$1,149$5,423
Maintenance$771$2,039$2,409$1,297$1,615$8,130
Repairs$158$375$550$642$749$2,475
Taxes & Fees$3,559$52$52$52$52$3,767
Financing$3,622$2,913$2,156$1,349$488$10,528
Depreciation$11,801$4,892$4,389$4,036$3,736$28,853
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$23,927$14,407$13,817$11,766$11,160$75,076

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,071$1,103$1,136$1,170$5,519
Maintenance$784$2,075$2,452$1,320$1,643$8,274
Repairs$161$382$560$653$762$2,519
Taxes & Fees$3,622$53$53$53$53$3,834
Financing$3,686$2,965$2,194$1,373$497$10,715
Depreciation$12,009$4,978$4,467$4,108$3,802$29,364
Fuel$3,047$3,139$3,233$3,330$3,430$16,180
True Cost to Own®$24,350$14,662$14,061$11,974$11,357$76,405

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$1,292$6,095
Maintenance$866$2,291$2,708$1,458$1,815$9,138
Repairs$178$422$618$721$842$2,781
Taxes & Fees$4,001$58$58$58$58$4,234
Financing$4,070$3,274$2,423$1,516$549$11,833
Depreciation$13,263$5,498$4,933$4,536$4,199$32,428
Fuel$3,366$3,467$3,570$3,678$3,788$17,869
True Cost to Own®$26,891$16,193$15,528$13,223$12,543$84,378

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,275$1,314$1,354$1,393$6,575
Maintenance$934$2,471$2,921$1,573$1,958$9,857
Repairs$192$455$667$778$908$3,000
Taxes & Fees$4,316$63$63$63$63$4,568
Financing$4,391$3,532$2,614$1,636$592$12,764
Depreciation$14,307$5,931$5,321$4,894$4,529$34,982
Fuel$3,631$3,740$3,851$3,968$4,087$19,276
True Cost to Own®$29,008$17,468$16,751$14,264$13,530$91,021

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,248$1,285$1,323$1,363$1,403$6,623
Maintenance$941$2,490$2,942$1,584$1,972$9,929
Repairs$193$458$672$784$915$3,022
Taxes & Fees$4,347$63$63$63$63$4,601
Financing$4,423$3,558$2,633$1,648$596$12,857
Depreciation$14,411$5,974$5,360$4,929$4,562$35,237
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$29,220$17,595$16,873$14,369$13,629$91,686

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$968$997$1,028$1,058$4,991
Maintenance$709$1,876$2,217$1,194$1,486$7,483
Repairs$146$345$506$591$690$2,278
Taxes & Fees$3,276$48$48$48$48$3,467
Financing$3,333$2,681$1,984$1,242$449$9,690
Depreciation$10,861$4,502$4,039$3,715$3,438$26,555
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$22,021$13,260$12,716$10,828$10,271$69,097

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,311$1,350$1,391$1,433$1,475$6,959
Maintenance$989$2,616$3,091$1,665$2,072$10,433
Repairs$203$481$706$824$961$3,176
Taxes & Fees$4,568$67$67$67$67$4,834
Financing$4,647$3,738$2,767$1,731$626$13,510
Depreciation$15,142$6,277$5,632$5,179$4,794$37,024
Fuel$3,843$3,959$4,076$4,199$4,325$20,402
True Cost to Own®$30,702$18,488$17,729$15,097$14,320$96,337

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$682$1,804$2,132$1,148$1,429$7,195
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$3,150$46$46$46$46$3,334
Financing$3,205$2,578$1,908$1,194$432$9,317
Depreciation$10,443$4,329$3,884$3,572$3,306$25,534
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$21,174$12,750$12,227$10,412$9,876$66,439

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,193$1,229$1,266$1,304$1,342$6,335
Maintenance$900$2,381$2,814$1,515$1,886$9,497
Repairs$185$438$643$750$875$2,891
Taxes & Fees$4,158$61$61$61$61$4,401
Financing$4,231$3,403$2,519$1,576$570$12,298
Depreciation$13,785$5,714$5,127$4,715$4,364$33,705
Fuel$3,498$3,604$3,711$3,823$3,938$18,572
True Cost to Own®$27,950$16,830$16,140$13,744$13,036$87,699

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,284$1,322$6,239
Maintenance$887$2,345$2,772$1,492$1,858$9,354
Repairs$182$432$633$738$862$2,847
Taxes & Fees$4,095$60$60$60$60$4,334
Financing$4,167$3,351$2,480$1,552$562$12,112
Depreciation$13,576$5,628$5,049$4,644$4,298$33,194
Fuel$3,445$3,549$3,654$3,765$3,878$18,291
True Cost to Own®$27,526$16,575$15,895$13,536$12,839$86,371

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$846$2,237$2,644$1,424$1,772$8,922
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$3,906$57$57$57$57$4,134
Financing$3,974$3,197$2,366$1,481$536$11,553
Depreciation$12,949$5,368$4,816$4,429$4,099$31,662
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$26,256$15,810$15,161$12,911$12,246$82,384

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,112$1,145$1,180$1,215$1,251$5,903
Maintenance$839$2,219$2,622$1,412$1,758$8,850
Repairs$172$408$599$699$815$2,694
Taxes & Fees$3,875$57$57$57$57$4,101
Financing$3,942$3,171$2,347$1,469$531$11,460
Depreciation$12,845$5,325$4,777$4,394$4,066$31,407
Fuel$3,260$3,358$3,458$3,562$3,669$17,306
True Cost to Own®$26,044$15,683$15,039$12,807$12,147$81,720

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,208$1,245$1,281$6,047
Maintenance$859$2,273$2,686$1,446$1,801$9,066
Repairs$176$418$614$716$835$2,759
Taxes & Fees$3,969$58$58$58$58$4,201
Financing$4,038$3,248$2,404$1,504$544$11,739
Depreciation$13,158$5,455$4,894$4,501$4,166$32,173
Fuel$3,339$3,440$3,542$3,649$3,759$17,728
True Cost to Own®$26,679$16,065$15,406$13,119$12,444$83,713

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,003$1,033$1,064$1,097$1,129$5,327
Maintenance$757$2,002$2,367$1,274$1,586$7,986
Repairs$155$369$541$630$736$2,431
Taxes & Fees$3,497$51$51$51$51$3,701
Financing$3,558$2,862$2,118$1,325$480$10,342
Depreciation$11,592$4,805$4,311$3,965$3,670$28,343
Fuel$2,942$3,030$3,120$3,215$3,311$15,618
True Cost to Own®$23,503$14,153$13,572$11,557$10,962$73,747

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$959$988$1,018$1,048$4,943
Maintenance$702$1,858$2,196$1,182$1,472$7,411
Repairs$144$342$502$585$683$2,256
Taxes & Fees$3,245$47$47$47$47$3,434
Financing$3,301$2,655$1,965$1,230$445$9,597
Depreciation$10,756$4,459$4,001$3,679$3,405$26,300
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$21,809$13,133$12,594$10,724$10,172$68,432

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Sierra 2500HD

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD in Virginia is:

not available
