Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab
2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,062*
Total Cash Price
$70,925
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,768*
Total Cash Price
$60,793
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,015*
Total Cash Price
$83,441
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,364*
Total Cash Price
$79,269
Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab
4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,768*
Total Cash Price
$60,793
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,679*
Total Cash Price
$84,037
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,076*
Total Cash Price
$67,349
4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,384*
Total Cash Price
$73,905
4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,425*
Total Cash Price
$63,177
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,412*
Total Cash Price
$66,753
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,384*
Total Cash Price
$73,905
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,384*
Total Cash Price
$73,905
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,343*
Total Cash Price
$84,633
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,439*
Total Cash Price
$59,601
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,432*
Total Cash Price
$61,389
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,076*
Total Cash Price
$67,349
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,405*
Total Cash Price
$68,541
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,378*
Total Cash Price
$75,693
Sierra 2500HD Double Cab
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,021*
Total Cash Price
$81,653
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,686*
Total Cash Price
$82,249
SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,097*
Total Cash Price
$61,985
SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$96,337*
Total Cash Price
$86,421
4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,439*
Total Cash Price
$59,601
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,699*
Total Cash Price
$78,673
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,371*
Total Cash Price
$77,481
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,384*
Total Cash Price
$73,905
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,720*
Total Cash Price
$73,309
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,713*
Total Cash Price
$75,097
4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,747*
Total Cash Price
$66,157
4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,432*
Total Cash Price
$61,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$5,711
|Maintenance
|$812
|$2,147
|$2,537
|$1,366
|$1,701
|$8,562
|Repairs
|$167
|$395
|$580
|$676
|$789
|$2,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,749
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,967
|Financing
|$3,814
|$3,068
|$2,271
|$1,421
|$514
|$11,087
|Depreciation
|$12,427
|$5,152
|$4,622
|$4,251
|$3,934
|$30,385
|Fuel
|$3,154
|$3,249
|$3,345
|$3,446
|$3,550
|$16,743
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,197
|$15,173
|$14,550
|$12,390
|$11,752
|$79,062
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$4,895
|Maintenance
|$696
|$1,840
|$2,175
|$1,171
|$1,458
|$7,339
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,213
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,401
|Financing
|$3,269
|$2,630
|$1,946
|$1,218
|$441
|$9,503
|Depreciation
|$10,652
|$4,416
|$3,962
|$3,643
|$3,372
|$26,045
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,597
|$13,005
|$12,472
|$10,620
|$10,074
|$67,768
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,303
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$6,719
|Maintenance
|$955
|$2,526
|$2,985
|$1,607
|$2,001
|$10,073
|Repairs
|$196
|$465
|$682
|$795
|$928
|$3,066
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,410
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,668
|Financing
|$4,487
|$3,609
|$2,671
|$1,672
|$605
|$13,044
|Depreciation
|$14,620
|$6,061
|$5,438
|$5,001
|$4,628
|$35,748
|Fuel
|$3,710
|$3,822
|$3,935
|$4,054
|$4,176
|$19,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,644
|$17,850
|$17,118
|$14,577
|$13,826
|$93,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,353
|$6,383
|Maintenance
|$907
|$2,399
|$2,836
|$1,527
|$1,901
|$9,569
|Repairs
|$186
|$442
|$648
|$755
|$882
|$2,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,190
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,434
|Financing
|$4,263
|$3,429
|$2,538
|$1,588
|$575
|$12,392
|Depreciation
|$13,889
|$5,758
|$5,166
|$4,751
|$4,397
|$33,960
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,161
|$16,958
|$16,262
|$13,848
|$13,135
|$88,364
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$4,895
|Maintenance
|$696
|$1,840
|$2,175
|$1,171
|$1,458
|$7,339
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,213
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,401
|Financing
|$3,269
|$2,630
|$1,946
|$1,218
|$441
|$9,503
|Depreciation
|$10,652
|$4,416
|$3,962
|$3,643
|$3,372
|$26,045
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,597
|$13,005
|$12,472
|$10,620
|$10,074
|$67,768
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$6,767
|Maintenance
|$962
|$2,544
|$3,006
|$1,619
|$2,015
|$10,145
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,442
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,701
|Financing
|$4,519
|$3,635
|$2,690
|$1,684
|$609
|$13,137
|Depreciation
|$14,725
|$6,104
|$5,476
|$5,037
|$4,661
|$36,003
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,855
|$17,978
|$17,240
|$14,681
|$13,925
|$93,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,423
|Maintenance
|$771
|$2,039
|$2,409
|$1,297
|$1,615
|$8,130
|Repairs
|$158
|$375
|$550
|$642
|$749
|$2,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,559
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,767
|Financing
|$3,622
|$2,913
|$2,156
|$1,349
|$488
|$10,528
|Depreciation
|$11,801
|$4,892
|$4,389
|$4,036
|$3,736
|$28,853
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,927
|$14,407
|$13,817
|$11,766
|$11,160
|$75,076
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$846
|$2,237
|$2,644
|$1,424
|$1,772
|$8,922
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,906
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,134
|Financing
|$3,974
|$3,197
|$2,366
|$1,481
|$536
|$11,553
|Depreciation
|$12,949
|$5,368
|$4,816
|$4,429
|$4,099
|$31,662
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,256
|$15,810
|$15,161
|$12,911
|$12,246
|$82,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$5,087
|Maintenance
|$723
|$1,912
|$2,260
|$1,217
|$1,515
|$7,627
|Repairs
|$148
|$352
|$516
|$602
|$703
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,339
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,534
|Financing
|$3,397
|$2,733
|$2,022
|$1,266
|$458
|$9,876
|Depreciation
|$11,070
|$4,589
|$4,117
|$3,786
|$3,504
|$27,066
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,894
|$2,980
|$3,070
|$3,162
|$14,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,444
|$13,515
|$12,961
|$11,037
|$10,469
|$70,425
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$764
|$2,020
|$2,388
|$1,286
|$1,600
|$8,058
|Repairs
|$157
|$372
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,528
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,734
|Financing
|$3,590
|$2,887
|$2,137
|$1,337
|$484
|$10,435
|Depreciation
|$11,696
|$4,848
|$4,350
|$4,001
|$3,703
|$28,598
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,715
|$14,280
|$13,694
|$11,661
|$11,061
|$74,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$846
|$2,237
|$2,644
|$1,424
|$1,772
|$8,922
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,906
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,134
|Financing
|$3,974
|$3,197
|$2,366
|$1,481
|$536
|$11,553
|Depreciation
|$12,949
|$5,368
|$4,816
|$4,429
|$4,099
|$31,662
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,256
|$15,810
|$15,161
|$12,911
|$12,246
|$82,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$846
|$2,237
|$2,644
|$1,424
|$1,772
|$8,922
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,906
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,134
|Financing
|$3,974
|$3,197
|$2,366
|$1,481
|$536
|$11,553
|Depreciation
|$12,949
|$5,368
|$4,816
|$4,429
|$4,099
|$31,662
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,256
|$15,810
|$15,161
|$12,911
|$12,246
|$82,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,444
|$6,815
|Maintenance
|$968
|$2,562
|$3,027
|$1,630
|$2,029
|$10,217
|Repairs
|$199
|$471
|$692
|$807
|$941
|$3,110
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,473
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,734
|Financing
|$4,551
|$3,661
|$2,709
|$1,695
|$613
|$13,230
|Depreciation
|$14,829
|$6,147
|$5,515
|$5,072
|$4,695
|$36,258
|Fuel
|$3,763
|$3,877
|$3,992
|$4,112
|$4,236
|$19,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,067
|$18,105
|$17,362
|$14,785
|$14,024
|$94,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$682
|$1,804
|$2,132
|$1,148
|$1,429
|$7,195
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,150
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,334
|Financing
|$3,205
|$2,578
|$1,908
|$1,194
|$432
|$9,317
|Depreciation
|$10,443
|$4,329
|$3,884
|$3,572
|$3,306
|$25,534
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,174
|$12,750
|$12,227
|$10,412
|$9,876
|$66,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$702
|$1,858
|$2,196
|$1,182
|$1,472
|$7,411
|Repairs
|$144
|$342
|$502
|$585
|$683
|$2,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,245
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,434
|Financing
|$3,301
|$2,655
|$1,965
|$1,230
|$445
|$9,597
|Depreciation
|$10,756
|$4,459
|$4,001
|$3,679
|$3,405
|$26,300
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,809
|$13,133
|$12,594
|$10,724
|$10,172
|$68,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,423
|Maintenance
|$771
|$2,039
|$2,409
|$1,297
|$1,615
|$8,130
|Repairs
|$158
|$375
|$550
|$642
|$749
|$2,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,559
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,767
|Financing
|$3,622
|$2,913
|$2,156
|$1,349
|$488
|$10,528
|Depreciation
|$11,801
|$4,892
|$4,389
|$4,036
|$3,736
|$28,853
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,927
|$14,407
|$13,817
|$11,766
|$11,160
|$75,076
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$784
|$2,075
|$2,452
|$1,320
|$1,643
|$8,274
|Repairs
|$161
|$382
|$560
|$653
|$762
|$2,519
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,622
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$3,834
|Financing
|$3,686
|$2,965
|$2,194
|$1,373
|$497
|$10,715
|Depreciation
|$12,009
|$4,978
|$4,467
|$4,108
|$3,802
|$29,364
|Fuel
|$3,047
|$3,139
|$3,233
|$3,330
|$3,430
|$16,180
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,350
|$14,662
|$14,061
|$11,974
|$11,357
|$76,405
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$6,095
|Maintenance
|$866
|$2,291
|$2,708
|$1,458
|$1,815
|$9,138
|Repairs
|$178
|$422
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,001
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,234
|Financing
|$4,070
|$3,274
|$2,423
|$1,516
|$549
|$11,833
|Depreciation
|$13,263
|$5,498
|$4,933
|$4,536
|$4,199
|$32,428
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,891
|$16,193
|$15,528
|$13,223
|$12,543
|$84,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,393
|$6,575
|Maintenance
|$934
|$2,471
|$2,921
|$1,573
|$1,958
|$9,857
|Repairs
|$192
|$455
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,000
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,316
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,568
|Financing
|$4,391
|$3,532
|$2,614
|$1,636
|$592
|$12,764
|Depreciation
|$14,307
|$5,931
|$5,321
|$4,894
|$4,529
|$34,982
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,008
|$17,468
|$16,751
|$14,264
|$13,530
|$91,021
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$6,623
|Maintenance
|$941
|$2,490
|$2,942
|$1,584
|$1,972
|$9,929
|Repairs
|$193
|$458
|$672
|$784
|$915
|$3,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,347
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,601
|Financing
|$4,423
|$3,558
|$2,633
|$1,648
|$596
|$12,857
|Depreciation
|$14,411
|$5,974
|$5,360
|$4,929
|$4,562
|$35,237
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,220
|$17,595
|$16,873
|$14,369
|$13,629
|$91,686
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$709
|$1,876
|$2,217
|$1,194
|$1,486
|$7,483
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,276
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,467
|Financing
|$3,333
|$2,681
|$1,984
|$1,242
|$449
|$9,690
|Depreciation
|$10,861
|$4,502
|$4,039
|$3,715
|$3,438
|$26,555
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,021
|$13,260
|$12,716
|$10,828
|$10,271
|$69,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,475
|$6,959
|Maintenance
|$989
|$2,616
|$3,091
|$1,665
|$2,072
|$10,433
|Repairs
|$203
|$481
|$706
|$824
|$961
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,568
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,834
|Financing
|$4,647
|$3,738
|$2,767
|$1,731
|$626
|$13,510
|Depreciation
|$15,142
|$6,277
|$5,632
|$5,179
|$4,794
|$37,024
|Fuel
|$3,843
|$3,959
|$4,076
|$4,199
|$4,325
|$20,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,702
|$18,488
|$17,729
|$15,097
|$14,320
|$96,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$682
|$1,804
|$2,132
|$1,148
|$1,429
|$7,195
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,150
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,334
|Financing
|$3,205
|$2,578
|$1,908
|$1,194
|$432
|$9,317
|Depreciation
|$10,443
|$4,329
|$3,884
|$3,572
|$3,306
|$25,534
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,174
|$12,750
|$12,227
|$10,412
|$9,876
|$66,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$6,335
|Maintenance
|$900
|$2,381
|$2,814
|$1,515
|$1,886
|$9,497
|Repairs
|$185
|$438
|$643
|$750
|$875
|$2,891
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,158
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,401
|Financing
|$4,231
|$3,403
|$2,519
|$1,576
|$570
|$12,298
|Depreciation
|$13,785
|$5,714
|$5,127
|$4,715
|$4,364
|$33,705
|Fuel
|$3,498
|$3,604
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$3,938
|$18,572
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,950
|$16,830
|$16,140
|$13,744
|$13,036
|$87,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$6,239
|Maintenance
|$887
|$2,345
|$2,772
|$1,492
|$1,858
|$9,354
|Repairs
|$182
|$432
|$633
|$738
|$862
|$2,847
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,095
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,334
|Financing
|$4,167
|$3,351
|$2,480
|$1,552
|$562
|$12,112
|Depreciation
|$13,576
|$5,628
|$5,049
|$4,644
|$4,298
|$33,194
|Fuel
|$3,445
|$3,549
|$3,654
|$3,765
|$3,878
|$18,291
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,526
|$16,575
|$15,895
|$13,536
|$12,839
|$86,371
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$846
|$2,237
|$2,644
|$1,424
|$1,772
|$8,922
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,906
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,134
|Financing
|$3,974
|$3,197
|$2,366
|$1,481
|$536
|$11,553
|Depreciation
|$12,949
|$5,368
|$4,816
|$4,429
|$4,099
|$31,662
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,256
|$15,810
|$15,161
|$12,911
|$12,246
|$82,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,251
|$5,903
|Maintenance
|$839
|$2,219
|$2,622
|$1,412
|$1,758
|$8,850
|Repairs
|$172
|$408
|$599
|$699
|$815
|$2,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,875
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,101
|Financing
|$3,942
|$3,171
|$2,347
|$1,469
|$531
|$11,460
|Depreciation
|$12,845
|$5,325
|$4,777
|$4,394
|$4,066
|$31,407
|Fuel
|$3,260
|$3,358
|$3,458
|$3,562
|$3,669
|$17,306
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,044
|$15,683
|$15,039
|$12,807
|$12,147
|$81,720
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,281
|$6,047
|Maintenance
|$859
|$2,273
|$2,686
|$1,446
|$1,801
|$9,066
|Repairs
|$176
|$418
|$614
|$716
|$835
|$2,759
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,969
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,201
|Financing
|$4,038
|$3,248
|$2,404
|$1,504
|$544
|$11,739
|Depreciation
|$13,158
|$5,455
|$4,894
|$4,501
|$4,166
|$32,173
|Fuel
|$3,339
|$3,440
|$3,542
|$3,649
|$3,759
|$17,728
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,679
|$16,065
|$15,406
|$13,119
|$12,444
|$83,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$5,327
|Maintenance
|$757
|$2,002
|$2,367
|$1,274
|$1,586
|$7,986
|Repairs
|$155
|$369
|$541
|$630
|$736
|$2,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,497
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,701
|Financing
|$3,558
|$2,862
|$2,118
|$1,325
|$480
|$10,342
|Depreciation
|$11,592
|$4,805
|$4,311
|$3,965
|$3,670
|$28,343
|Fuel
|$2,942
|$3,030
|$3,120
|$3,215
|$3,311
|$15,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,503
|$14,153
|$13,572
|$11,557
|$10,962
|$73,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$702
|$1,858
|$2,196
|$1,182
|$1,472
|$7,411
|Repairs
|$144
|$342
|$502
|$585
|$683
|$2,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,245
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,434
|Financing
|$3,301
|$2,655
|$1,965
|$1,230
|$445
|$9,597
|Depreciation
|$10,756
|$4,459
|$4,001
|$3,679
|$3,405
|$26,300
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,809
|$13,133
|$12,594
|$10,724
|$10,172
|$68,432
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Sierra 2500HD
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD in Virginia is:not available
