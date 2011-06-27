Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews
Is it Montana tough?
awenaw, 11/20/2013
18 of 18 people found this review helpful
Just bought a 2014 GMC 2500 Duramax with z71 off road package 3 weeks ago, currently has a little over 2000 miles. Went huntin two days ago in a couple feet of snow and while crawling in 4lo up an old logging road I managed to twist the mounts on the front drive axle, destroyed the axle seal, broke the universal joints on the front drive line and cracked the transfer case. The truck just has so much torque at low rpm its unbelievable. Love the Duramax/Allison combo but I seemed to have found a weak spot GM didn't find during testing. The ifs as well as everything behind the t-case stayed true and held strong but the 4x4 components failed under very little stress and throttle input.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019