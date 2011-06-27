  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Sierra 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,010
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$46,970
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$41,360
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating556
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle50.5 ft.50.5 ft.50.5 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesnono
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesnono
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyesyesyes
On The Job Packageyesyesyes
Graphite Blue Metallic Editionnoyesyes
Skid Plate Packagenoyesyes
SLT Convenience Packagenoyesno
SLE Preferred Packagenonoyes
Texas Editionnonoyes
Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment Packagenonoyes
HD SLE Premium Packagenonoyes
Convenience Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesnoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesno
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
radio data systemyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesyesno
speed sensitive volume controlnoyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
rear view camerayesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesno
rear parking sensorsyesnono
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnono
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesnono
heated steering wheelyesnono
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Floor Mats - All Weatheryesyesyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesno
Integrated Trailer Brake Controlleryesyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyesyesno
Heated and Cooled Seatsnoyesno
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changernoyesno
Leather Bucket Front Seatsnonoyes
Cloth Bucket Front Seatsnonoyes
Leather Seat Trimnonoyes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemnonoyes
Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringnonoyes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirrornonoyes
6-Way Power Driver Seatnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesno
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
premium leatheryesnono
driver cooled seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
passenger cooled seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
leathernoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesyesyes
Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
3" Oval Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
StationaryToolboxyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
6" Round Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Denali Decoryesnono
Hard Folding Tonneau w/Premium Cloth Coveryesyesyes
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesyesno
Bed Rug-Bed Coveryesyesyes
Hard Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryesyesyes
Wheel Theft-Deterrent Systemyesyesyes
Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
Power-Adjustable Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryesyesyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyesyesyes
Bed Rail Protectorsyesyesyes
SLT Decornoyesno
Protection Packagenoyesyes
Chrome Z71 Decalnoyesyes
Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionnoyesyes
Locking Tailgatenoyesyes
Chrome 4x4 Decalnoyesyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
SLE Decornonoyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
Rear Window Defoggernonoyes
Rear Bumper Deletenonoyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length240.2 in.240.2 in.240.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.13000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight6601 lbs.6434 lbs.6434 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.9500 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height78.1 in.78.1 in.78.1 in.
Maximum payload2899 lbs.3066 lbs.3066 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.153.7 in.153.7 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
LT265/70R E tiresyesyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT245/75R E tiresnonoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,010
Starting MSRP
$46,970
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sierra 2500HD InventorySee Sierra 2500HD InventorySee Sierra 2500HD Inventory

Related Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles