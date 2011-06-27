  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Sierra 2500 Consumer Reviews

davey, 05/13/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

when I bought I had to overhall the transmission... since that it has worked very well. The 454 engine drinks alot but I also knew that it would last a long time also! It is a hd vehicle and it rides like one too. All in all I love the truck... when I am not at the gas station!!!

