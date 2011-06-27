  1. Home
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V8V8
Combined MPG191819
Total Seating655
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
on demand 4WDyesyesyes
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic single-speedyesnono
descent controlnoyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/21 mpg16/21 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)432.0/504.0 mi.384.0/504.0 mi.384.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.24.0 gal.24.0 gal.
Combined MPG191819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque348 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l5.3 l5.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5600 rpm355 hp @ 5600 rpm355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle46.3 ft.46.3 ft.46.9 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesnono
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnonoyes
pre-collision safety systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
GMC Protection Packageyesnoyes
Preferred Packageyesnono
Max Trailering Packageyesnono
Snow Plow Prep Packageyesnono
X31 Off-Road and Protection Packageyesnono
ProGrade Trailering Systemyesnono
X31 Off-Road Package w/18" Blackwall Tiresyesnono
AT4 Premium Packagenoyesno
Performance Upgrade Packagenoyesyes
Cargo Convenience Packagenoyesyes
AT4 Preferred Packagenoyesno
Technology Packagenoyesyes
Off-Road Performance Packagenoyesno
AT4 CarbonPro Editionnoyesno
Denali Ultimate Packagenonoyes
Denali CarbonPro Editionnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB with external media controlyesnono
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
memory card slotnoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnono
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesyes
Sun sensornoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Rear Under Seat Storageyesyesyes
120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outletyesnono
All-Weather Floor Lineryesnoyes
Lockable Console Vaultnoyesyes
Console Insert Organizer Traynoyesyes
AT4 All-Weather Floor Linersnoyesno
Premium Front Floor Linersnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Front head room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnono
Front leg room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Front hip room61.2 in.61.2 in.61.2 in.
clothyesnono
bucket front seatsnoyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
ventilated driver seatnoyesyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
premium leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.43.4 in.43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryesnono
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lightsyesyesyes
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrorsyesyesyes
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Chrome Assist Stepsyesnono
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
GMC MultiPro Tailgateyesnono
275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesno
4" Round Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyesnono
18" x 8.5" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Grey Metallic Accentsyesnono
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyesnono
Front License Plate Kityesyesyes
265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesnono
Cargo Tie-Downsyesyesyes
LT265/70R17C All Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesnono
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesnono
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsyesyesyes
265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesnono
MultiPro Audio System by Kickeryesyesyes
Bedside Storage Boxesyesyesyes
265/65R18SL All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tiresyesnono
275/60R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyesnono
AT4 High Clearance Stepnoyesno
Black Sport Stepnoyesno
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Covernoyesyes
20" x 9.0" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Carbon Grey Metallic Accentsnoyesno
LT275/65R18C MT Blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Tiresnoyesno
LT265/60R20 MT Blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory Tiresnoyesno
Power Glass Sunroofnoyesyes
Auxiliary Trailer Cameranoyesyes
20" x 9" 6-Spoke Carbon Grey Painted Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheelsnonoyes
22" High Gloss Black Wheelsnonoyes
22" Bright Chrome Wheelsnonoyes
275/50R22SL All-Season Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
22" 5-Spoke Dark Silver Aluminum Wheels w/Machined Accentsnonoyes
22" 6-Spoke Low-Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accentsnonoyes
22" Multi-Spoke Polished Wheelsnonoyes
22" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
22" Black Gloss Wheels w/Chrome Accentsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Length231.7 in.231.7 in.231.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11000 lbs.9200 lbs.9200 lbs.
Curb weight4920 lbs.5140 lbs.5040 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.7000 lbs.7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.10.9 in.8.1 in.
Height75.5 in.78.4 in.75.5 in.
Maximum payload2040 lbs.2080 lbs.2030 lbs.
Wheel base147.4 in.147.4 in.147.4 in.
Width81.2 in.81.2 in.81.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Exterior Colors
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Hunter Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Dark Walnut/Slate, cloth
  • Jet Black w/Kalahari Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Dark Walnut/Dark Ash Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
255/70R17 tiresyesnono
All season tiresyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesno
265/65R18 tiresnoyesno
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
All terrain tiresnoyesno
275/60R20 tiresnonoyes
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

