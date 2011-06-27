Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
I have owned this truck for almost ten years, I have replaced the battery and one front brake job, so obviously it has been a very reliable truck.
One great truck!
I bought my k1500 new in 98 with the 4.3 and 5 speed. It has never once stranded me. I consistently get over 22mpg on the highway after upgrading with a throttle body spacer and air intake.
Awesome Truck
Bought truck new with 18 miles. This 4.3 5speed has been the best auto I have ever purchased. I have only had 3 sets of tires on truck, still have original motor. Very reliable on both short trips and long hauls. No rust on body that I can find. Best thing I did to truck was to have a spray on bed liner. Would love to own another truck like it some day.
Easy Glider
Reliable truck with plenty of hauling power. Comfortable interior. Had to address small transmission leaks and rotors had to be replaced at 60,000 mi. but other than that I am happy with it. Never stranded me even in -30 degree weather.
1998 GMC SIERRA
Great truck, esasy and fun to drive. The vortec engine is a dream compared to what other manufacturers put out.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner