Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Sierra 1500
5(66%)4(16%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Great Truck

Russ, 01/29/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have owned this truck for almost ten years, I have replaced the battery and one front brake job, so obviously it has been a very reliable truck.

One great truck!

RW, 05/13/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought my k1500 new in 98 with the 4.3 and 5 speed. It has never once stranded me. I consistently get over 22mpg on the highway after upgrading with a throttle body spacer and air intake.

Awesome Truck

GMC Lover, 05/13/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought truck new with 18 miles. This 4.3 5speed has been the best auto I have ever purchased. I have only had 3 sets of tires on truck, still have original motor. Very reliable on both short trips and long hauls. No rust on body that I can find. Best thing I did to truck was to have a spray on bed liner. Would love to own another truck like it some day.

Easy Glider

pgwhite, 07/19/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Reliable truck with plenty of hauling power. Comfortable interior. Had to address small transmission leaks and rotors had to be replaced at 60,000 mi. but other than that I am happy with it. Never stranded me even in -30 degree weather.

1998 GMC SIERRA

slim Jim, 06/30/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great truck, esasy and fun to drive. The vortec engine is a dream compared to what other manufacturers put out.

