Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck Russ , 01/29/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck for almost ten years, I have replaced the battery and one front brake job, so obviously it has been a very reliable truck. Report Abuse

One great truck! RW , 05/13/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my k1500 new in 98 with the 4.3 and 5 speed. It has never once stranded me. I consistently get over 22mpg on the highway after upgrading with a throttle body spacer and air intake. Report Abuse

Awesome Truck GMC Lover , 05/13/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought truck new with 18 miles. This 4.3 5speed has been the best auto I have ever purchased. I have only had 3 sets of tires on truck, still have original motor. Very reliable on both short trips and long hauls. No rust on body that I can find. Best thing I did to truck was to have a spray on bed liner. Would love to own another truck like it some day. Report Abuse

Easy Glider pgwhite , 07/19/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Reliable truck with plenty of hauling power. Comfortable interior. Had to address small transmission leaks and rotors had to be replaced at 60,000 mi. but other than that I am happy with it. Never stranded me even in -30 degree weather. Report Abuse