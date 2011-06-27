Used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|16
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|510.0/714.0 mi.
|476.0/646.0 mi.
|476.0/646.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|34.0 gal.
|34.0 gal.
|34.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|16
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Front hip room
|60.0 in.
|60.0 in.
|60.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.4 in.
|65.4 in.
|65.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|213.4 in.
|213.4 in.
|213.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7000 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4021 lbs.
|4426 lbs.
|4426 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6100 lbs.
|6100 lbs.
|6100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.6 in.
|8.0 in.
|8.0 in.
|Height
|70.8 in.
|72.5 in.
|72.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|2079.0 lbs.
|1675.0 lbs.
|1675.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|Width
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
