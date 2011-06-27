  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/714.0 mi.476.0/646.0 mi.476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG181616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Measurements
Length213.4 in.213.4 in.213.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.6500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Curb weight4021 lbs.4426 lbs.4426 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.6100 lbs.6100 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height70.8 in.72.5 in.72.5 in.
Maximum payload2079.0 lbs.1675.0 lbs.1675.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
