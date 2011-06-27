  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.2
24 reviews
Love it

james dietsch, 07/13/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had a lot of fun in my truck. The only real trouble was me beating on it and pushing it to the limits off roading. Otherwise can't complain!

my 1st new vehicle ever

richard, 05/02/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck in 97 new off the lot. I replaced the tranmission twice, water pump, radiator, wiper motor, power steering pump twice, and the AC went out at 155000 miles. I loved this truck and would love to keep and fix it up. It has 223,000 on the small v-8 motor but needed a better mileage with fuel @ $3.50 a gallon. Everyone who rode with me thought it was such a nice truck. My lil kids love to ride with me and the fact that I could turn off the airbags, made them extremely happy.

third gm truck

r3d_elite, 08/28/2012
5 of 9 people found this review helpful

this is my third gm truck and i have yet to be disappointed. first truck was an 87 chevy that i drove until i hit a deer and ditch and the frame warped. second finally gave in when the truck was loaned to a friend (at the time) and they blew the engine.... (friends dont beat friends' vehicles...) this 97 gmc has 220k on it and still running great yeah some maintenance is required but that comes with all vehicles. who needs a jap vehicle. id like to see how many honda's can pull a stump out of the ground then go on a comfortable 3 hour trip back home

Best Truck On the Road

rebecca, 09/30/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought truck 10 years ago, with 12,000 miles on it. Fuel pump at 100,000 another at 200,000. Wiper problem was a solder-fix. New starter, alternator. Truck runs like a champ, lots of power, has 210,000 on 350 vortec and I'm leaving for a 1000 mile trip next week. A comfortable ride, killer music system (after-market), tinted windows. I'd buy another one in a heartbeat.

Completely Satisfied

Boomstik, 07/13/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Purchase truck at 40k. I now have 110k on this vehicle. Replace the tranny 10k ago. Replace intake manifold gasket, corroded hose connection twice. Other typical consumable items have been replaced. I was a little disappointed with the transmission replacement but otherwise the truck runs great and takes quite a beating.

