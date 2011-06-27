Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
2007 Sierra Classic
We love our new 2007 Sierra Classic . It's a great ride, with a powerful and reasonably efficent V8. The cabin is spacious and comfortable. We especially enjoy the hauling/ towing muscle this truck provides.
Great truck for families
MY husband bought this truck for me. We have three kids, and it fits everyone comfortably. They are kept busy with the DVD system and separate entertainment system.
Can't beat it at 40 below
I have had a lot of trucks, Dodges, Chevy's etc. This truck has never disappointed me. First year I had it I took off down the Alcan to Minnisota to pick up a camper trailer. I towed it to Seattle, and then back to Fairbanks, AK, where I live. This was in January, and all the winter frills to go with the trip.It didn't miss a beat, and when it is -40 I just heat the remote start, and warm it up. The auto 4WD is a great feature, especially here where it is slick from time time. I've been eye balling the Terrain but my wife hid the checkbook, says my GMC Cadillac in disguise is enough.
Sierra 1500
This is my first GMC and it seems to be a very well built truck. Very spacious interior and inst.panel layed out well. Smooth ride and very quiet. Have not pulled a trailer as yet but power seems to there if needed.
Awesome truck
This is a great truck with a comfortable interior and an impressively smooth ride and quiet engine. The Z71 package helps on the bumps. The engine is powerful, sometimes it feels like I'm driving a large sedan with the acceleration and braking.Back seat in extended cab is acceptable. Awesome truck for the price (cheaper than the new styles).
