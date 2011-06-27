Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo Consumer Reviews

Unsatisfied , 01/14/2003

I was very excited to purchase this vehicle but my excitement didn't last long. After 5000 miles I began to have doubts about fit and finish quality (many rattles,wind noise,bad knobs). The fuel pump failed after 30000 miles. Rotors were poor quality and had to be replaced after 50000 miles. I've never had problems like these with any vehicle before. Transmission went after 80000 miles. Most of all I didn't get the impression that anyone at GMC was concerned as long as they had their money. I was fooled into buying from this company once but it won't happen again.