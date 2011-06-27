  1. Home
Used 1993 GMC Safari Cargo Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Safari Cargo
5.0
1 reviews
a great work van

Zappa, 04/27/2008
i paid a 1000 for this car i have put maybe 300 on it for repairs, i am a locksmith so i do about 200 to 250 miles A DAY and this car is amazing. it handle a lot of cargo, i love this car, with fuel prices i am just looking for a smaller car :) . if you can buy this car you will be so happy you did.

