Used 1991 GMC Safari Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Safari Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.44.5 ft.44.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length186.8 in.186.8 in.186.8 in.
Curb weight3320 lbs.nono
Gross weight5000 lbs.5850 lbs.5000 lbs.
Height74.3 in.74.9 in.74.9 in.
Maximum payload1897.0 lbs.1937.0 lbs.2040.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Red Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Warm Gray Metallic
