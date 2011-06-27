  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Rally Wagon
  4. Used 1995 GMC Rally Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 GMC Rally Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Rally Wagon
Overview
See Rally Wagon Inventory
See Rally Wagon Inventory
See Rally Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.33.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.41.3 ft.41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front hip room69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.51.5 in.51.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.63.5 in.63.5 in.
Measurements
Length225.1 in.225.1 in.204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Curb weight5786 lbs.5786 lbs.5321 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.7400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.7.3 in.
Height82.3 in.82.3 in.79.5 in.
Maximum payload2957.0 lbs.2957.0 lbs.2345.0 lbs.
Wheel base146.0 in.146.0 in.125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Black
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Black
See Rally Wagon InventorySee Rally Wagon InventorySee Rally Wagon Inventory

Related Used 1995 GMC Rally Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles