  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Rally Wagon
  4. Used 1992 GMC Rally Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 GMC Rally Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Rally Wagon
Overview
See Rally Wagon Inventory
See Rally Wagon Inventory
See Rally Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGasDieselGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG15no13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpgno11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/561.0 mi.0/0 mi.363.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.33.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Combined MPG15no13
Fuel typeRegular unleadedDiesel fuelRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm285 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasDieselGas
Base engine size4.3 l6.2 l5.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm155 hp @ 3500 rpm195 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length202.2 in.202.2 in.202.2 in.
Gross weight6000 lbs.8600 lbs.7400 lbs.
Height79.1 in.81.9 in.81.8 in.
Maximum payload1835.0 lbs.3582.0 lbs.2382.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.125.0 in.125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sedona Tan
  • Tangier Orange
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Black
  • Sedona Tan
  • Sedona Tan
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Black
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Pastel Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
See Rally Wagon InventorySee Rally Wagon InventorySee Rally Wagon Inventory

Related Used 1992 GMC Rally Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles